Sigmar Gabriel and Wolfgang Bosbach commented on the election results of the CDU. Both see the pandemic management as the cause.

Berlin – There have recently been free quick tests for everyone in Germany – discounters and drugstores reacted particularly quickly compared to pharmacies and co. The rush of customers was correspondingly large. A spokeswoman for Aldi Süd said on Monday that more goods were on the way and that supplies would come this week. “Due to the still high demand, the tests may also sell out quickly,” said the spokeswoman.

At the checkout, each customer will still only get one pack. One pack contains five tests. At the discounter competitor Lidl, online sales of the tests started at the weekend, here too the demand was high and the website was temporarily unavailable. On Monday it only said on the page that the packs would be “available for order soon”.

Failure in state elections in BaWü and RP: Bosbach brings the problem of the CDU to the point with Aldi comparison

In connection with this onslaught, Wolfgang Bosbach sees a hurdle for the Union *, as he explained in an interview with Bild Live. “If there is more trust in Aldi and Lidl when it comes to the subject of quick tests and self-tests than in the federal and state levels, then we have a problem.” He is certain: The further path for the CDU depends on further corona management.

Two things are very important here. In politics one had to stop looking to blame for failures in others. But whoever is responsible is not relevant to the voters. “The audience doesn’t care. People see the problems. You can see that we are progressing much more slowly with vaccination compared to other countries. You now want to make decisions quickly, ”he points out.

State election in BaWü with poor result for CDU

The CDU experienced a loss of votes in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg. It plummeted from 27 percent five years ago to 24.1 percent. The Greens relegated the Christian Democrats to second place and landed at 32.6 percent.

Sigmar Gabriel also sees, as he explained in Bild Live, the handling of the Corona crisis* the reason for this result – specifically the topic of vaccination. “Regardless of the elections, I hope that politicians will be able to cope with the massive technical problems,” he says. It is not just about elections, but also about the health of the population. For this purpose, clarity and common ground with the CDU would have to be created.

Bosbach, on the other hand, would like the government to be more self-critical. The politicians should get back on the road to success in favor of the people. However, he also advocates a different approach to objective criticism. This should not always be discussed directly as an attack on Chancellor Angela Merkel * and Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA