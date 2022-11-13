Election campaigns | The parties largely rely on the old familiar campaigning in their election work, but Demari may still ring your doorbell soon

With its campaign, Spd is aiming for a million genuine encounters by visiting people’s doors, for example. HS also asked the other major parties what kind of themes they will use for the spring parliamentary elections.

Election of the parliament will be held on Sunday, April 2. So there is less than half a year left for them, and the parties are already starting their campaigns briskly.

Sdp’s goal is to meet one million Finns before the parliamentary elections, says Sdp’s magazine Democrat. The election work of the Million Encounters campaign includes, among other things, going door to door. Voters may also be called.

The head of the party’s organization Pekka Tuuri tells Demokraati that the number of encounters is monitored using the election game, which can be accessed from the Oma Sdp service meant for party members. Entries from the encounters are collected for the teams established by the candidates.

“The election game is a playful contest. When you get a thousand encounters together, you get the title of Agitator,” Tuuri told Demokraati.

Sdp’s party secretary Antton Rönnholm tells HS that the purpose of the campaign is to offer every Finn the opportunity to share their thoughts.

According to Rönnholm, the party has knocked on people’s doors during previous elections as well.

“Meeting people, for example, right at their doorsteps has become more common in many countries with majority voting systems,” he says.

For example, in Sweden, Sdp’s sister party has good experiences of meeting people at their doorsteps, says Rönnholm. Based on a survey conducted by Sdp’s sister party, 90 percent of Swedes were satisfied with the fact that they were contacted personally.

Rönnholm candidates and support groups themselves can customize the working method suitable for their own area.

“There are many destinations that cannot be reached. Someone can state that they don’t want to discuss politics. That’s okay too, let’s move on. But there is no one right way for how candidates and support groups meet people.”

For example, in areas where voting activity has decreased, it is worthwhile and should be done, according to Rönnholm.

Calls are also made on the basis of, among other things, public number information available by postal code from number services.

The campaign is already underway, and it will last until the election.

“The actual lists of candidates are submitted only in the spring, when the official candidates are named. Of course, many already know that they are nominated and have become active,” says Rönnholm.

The coalition party secretary Kristina Kokko says that the party started a “rattling tour” in September to lay the groundwork for its election campaign. The name of the tour comes from its motto “Come and wear jewelry, so the society doesn’t pack!”. The tour collects wishes from citizens about how things in Finland should be fixed.

Kristina Kokko

“At this stage of the tour, we have already received several hundred written wishes from citizens“, Kokko says.

The rattling tour is still going on. In addition, the coalition organizes Peace to the Border events around the country, which serve as a basis for the spring campaign. They hold current security policy discussions with citizens.

“During the actual spring-winter election campaign, of course we meet people online, by phone and by being there where they are. The goal is that the coalition’s campaign is not ignored by anyone of voting age,” says Kokko.

Center intends to rely on the familiar long-term election work, which includes diligent touring throughout the country, party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen tells.

Riikka Pirkkalainen

In September, the party started its Oma maa, koko maa round, which lays the groundwork for the actual parliamentary election campaign starting on January 27. The goal of the tour is to visit as many Finnish municipalities as possible by the end of January.

“The top group of the party, i.e. the party leadership and the group of ministers, are supposed to be able to meet and talk to as widely as possible in the entire region of Finland during the tour,” says Pirkkalainen and continues that the party is constantly on the ground.

“Field tours are in the party’s DNA”.

Pirkkalainen emphasizes that Finns are currently living in the midst of crisis years.

“Instead of looking for support with circus fun or thrills, we should rather be able to act in the long term and tell how we will act in the next four years as well,” he says.

The content of the campaign start in January has not yet been publicly announced. However, according to Pirkkalainen, it also includes new types of campaigning methods.

“Our main focus is still that we are available to meet and we want to participate in the conversations of Finns through substantive content,” says Pirkkalainen.

Basic Finns party secretary Arto Luukkanen says that the party has been touring the country meeting and listening to Finns since spring.

Arto Luukkanen

“We have found our own campaign line, created by the people we meet. So our campaign started from people and their problems,” says Luukkanen.

The Save Finland campaign slogan also follows the same line. According to Luukkanen, it underlines the seriousness of Finland’s current situation, the political challenge and how important next spring’s parliamentary elections are.

The implementation of the actual campaign tour or its exact dates have not yet been locked. Election work has been done since spring, and according to him tens of thousands of kilometers have been accumulated.

According to Luukkanen, the detour has paid off, because during that time it has become clear what the state of Finland is.

