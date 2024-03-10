Proposals range from welcoming foreigners to tightening standards, with measures similar to those in the United States

The number of immigrants in Portugal doubled in 10 years, according to data from statistics company Pordata. This made the issue gain relevance in the public debate and enter the agenda of this Sunday's legislative elections (10 March 2024).

Portugal has around 980 thousand immigrants. The number corresponds to approximately 10% of the country's population. Of the total number of foreigners residing in Portuguese territory, 40% (around 390 thousand) are Brazilians. Citizens in the regularization process and those with dual citizenship, such as Brazilian and European, for example, are not counted.

The aging of Portuguese society means that country's economy depends on foreigners. O 2021 Censusthe last published, shows that almost 1/4 of the population is 65 years old or over.

The birth rate falls every year. In 2022, 83,671 babies were born, with a fertility rate of 1.43 children per woman. About 17% of babies born that year were to foreign mothers. As more people died than were born, the balance in 2022 was negative by just over 40%. At the same time, the number of Portuguese people who will live outside the country is high: 30,654 in 2022. Here is the complete 2022 demographic data from the National Statistics Institute of Portugal (PDF – 412 kB).

The electoral programs of the coalitions and parties that are ahead in the polls of voting intentions address the topic. There is a consensus on the need to allow and even attract immigrants to the country.

“Ensuring population rejuvenation is absolutely critical for our demography, our society, our economy, and for the survival of our social security system and essential public services”, highlights the Socialist Party in its electoral program.

On the other hand, there is also concern about disorderly immigration and imbalance in the balance. The government programs of the 3 political forces leading the dispute relate the entry of foreigners into the country with issues of security and impoverishment of the population.

“Immigrants have a greater risk of poverty, as they perform, in a more representative way, less qualified functions, with lower income levels, and are more exposed to unemployment”, states the PS.

The AD (Democratic Alliance) – a center-right coalition made up of the PPM (Popular Monarchic Party), PSD (Social Democratic Party) and CDS-PP (Party of the Social Democratic Center-Popular Party) – defends that Portugal should be “a country with open doors to immigration, but not wide open doors”. It proposes the attraction of “qualified immigration” to “respond to demographic and labor needs” from the country.

In the same sense, Chega, a right-wing party that fights for seats in Parliament, says that “nIt is not against immigration or immigrants” is that “recognizes the importance of immigrants in various sectors of the national economy”. However, he assesses that leaving the “open doors” is harmful to the Portuguese.

The party claims that some people move to the country to live off government subsidies. Official data, however, does not confirm this.

Second social security numbers In Portugal, in 2022, contributions from immigrants reached €1.86 billion. This group of workers received €257 million in subsidies that year, leaving a positive balance of €1.6 billion.

The right-wing party proposes immigration policies similar to those in the United States, with the creation of the “illegal residence crime”, which would prevent offenders from returning to the country for 5 years. It also advocates that asylum seekers be kept in reception centers while awaiting evaluation of their requests and that immigrants who commit crimes or who do not demonstrate the capacity for self-support be expatriated.

Chega also calls for the re-creation of the SEF (Foreigners and Borders Service), a border control body that had police powers. It was abolished in 2023 after a series of accusations of abuses of power and arbitrary detentions. The SEF's powers were diluted in new bodies, such as the Aima (Agency for Migration and Asylum Integration).

Read below a summary of the proposals related to immigration that appear in the electoral programs of the 3 main political forces in Portugal competing in this Sunday's legislative elections (10 March).

Socialist Party

support foreign students through a welcoming and training policy in the Portuguese language;

combat human trafficking and illegal immigration;

improve consular services so that immigrants arrive in Portugal regularized;

speed up legalization and nationalization processes, promoting system improvements;

offer courses in areas where there is a shortage of labor;

eliminate job insecurity;

develop public housing policies;

install reception and professional insertion centers;

encourage voting and political and social participation;

expand recognition of academic and professional qualifications obtained abroad;

ensure that there are regular and accessible flights to the immigrant's countries of origin.

Here's the complete of the PS electoral program (PDF – 9 MB).

Democratic Alliance

may Portugal be “ a country with open doors to immigration, but not wide open doors ”;

attract skilled immigration to meet the country's demographic and labor needs;

develop a policy to attract young students, accompanied by a plan to retain these people in Portugal;

restructuring of Aima, correcting legal and operational flaws;

combat xenophobia and social exclusion;

combat illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Here's the complete of the AD electoral program (PDF – 2 MB).

He arrives

provide the State with the means to monitor human trafficking and aid to illegal immigration and increase the penalty for these crimes;

check that the immigrant has no criminal record;

promote the integration of immigrants into Portuguese society and culture and language teaching;

reverse the extinction of the SEF;

establish annual quotas for immigration according to the qualifications and needs of the country's labor market;

revoke the mobility agreement between CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries) countries;

change the Nationality Law to grant the right only to those who know the local language and culture;

create a support program for those who want to return to their country of origin, but do not have the financial means;

publish annual reports with data on immigration;

create the “illegal residence crime”, which would prevent offenders from returning to Portugal for 5 years;

offer subsidies only to those who live and pay taxes in Portugal for at least 5 years;

withdraw Portuguese nationality from binational citizens who commit violent crimes;

ensure that asylum seekers stay in reception centers while awaiting assessment of their applications;

prevent the spread of Islamic fundamentalism and guarantee respect for religious freedom and human rights.

Here's the complete of Chega’s electoral program (PDF – 4 MB).

