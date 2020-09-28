The 2020 US election is getting dirtier and dirty: Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of a crime, the Democratic presidential candidate chooses a stark Nazi comparison

2020 US election * : Joe Biden and Donald Trump * go wild on each other.

: and go wild on each other. USA : The election campaign for the presidency will be between the Democrats and Republicans getting wilder.

: The election campaign for the presidency will be between the and getting wilder. Joe Biden compares Donald Trump* with Nazi Joseph Goebbbels – of the US President requests a drug test from his challenger.

Munich / Washington – The Election campaign to the Presidency is in the USA arrived in mud battle mode.

Before the 2020 US election* on November 3rd, incumbents know Donald Trump* (Republicans) and challengers Joe Biden* (Democrats) in this dispute apparently hardly any limits.

US election 2020: Donald Trump and Joe Biden verbally attack each other

Specifically: the 74-year-old Trump accuses his 77-year-old challenger of a crime, Biden compared the US presidents with the former Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy ??? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

“He’s a bit like Goebbels. You tell a lie long enough, repeat it, repeat it, repeat it – and it counts as common knowledge, ”said Biden the TV station MSNBC. He was responding to Trump claims that he was a socialist.

2020 US election: Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of drug use

Of the US President at the same time followed suit against his adversary, added Twitter: “I will emphatically take a drug test of the sleepy Joe Biden before or after the debate on Tuesday evening. ”

Biden was “record-breaking unbalanced”, said the head of government and commander in chief: “Only drugs can have caused this discrepancy ???”

On Tuesday evening there will be a live debate between the two presidential candidates, Trump recently referred to the Democrats repeatedly as “Sleepy Joe”, as “sleepy Joe”. In the United States, drug possession is a criminal offense and can be severely punished.

Donald Trump: “When Sleepy Joe Biden Becomes President …”

“When the sleepy Joe Biden becomes president,” there will be “a depression the likes of which this country has never seen,” said Trump at an election campaign event in the US state of Pennsylvania – and said: “With us you will experience incredible prosperity.”

They are currently experiencing USA one thing above all: a dirty election campaign. (pm)* Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network