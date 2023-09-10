The National Elections Commission announced the launch of electoral campaigns for candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, tomorrow, Monday, September 11, and will continue for 23 days until Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in order to express themselves and publicize their electoral programs with the aim of convincing members of the electoral bodies to vote for them during the session. The fifth of the Federal National Council elections.

The National Elections Commission called on all candidates to adhere to the provisions of the executive instructions for the elections, especially the controls and rules of electoral campaigns, and to adhere to the policy and controls of candidates’ use of artificial intelligence in implementing their electoral campaigns.

Equal opportunities

The National Elections Commission affirmed its keenness to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among all candidates while presenting their electoral programs in a fair and transparent atmosphere, and in a way that guarantees the right of candidates to communicate with members of electoral bodies to present their ideas and visions regarding public issues and propose appropriate solutions to them. In order to achieve the interests of the nation and enhance the quality of life of citizens.

The National Elections Commission indicated its keenness to ensure the conduct of the candidates’ electoral campaigns in accordance with the provisions and controls of the executive instructions for elections, as it is the framework regulating all aspects and procedures of the electoral process.

Election campaign controls

The executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections specified a set of controls for organizing electoral campaigns, the most important of which are: that electoral campaigns must be individual, and it is not permissible for candidates to agree on unified electoral lists for membership in the National Council or to join forces with each other – directly or indirectly – in implementing electoral campaigns. It is also not permissible for any government agency, company or institution in which the government owns part of its shares to provide any form of material or moral support or any facilities or resources to any candidate, or undertake any action that would influence – directly or indirectly – the electoral campaign. For any candidate, whether this effect is for or against the candidate.

The electoral campaign controls also included the emirate’s committee determining the sites and locations for placing posters, billboards, and propaganda photos for the candidates, in accordance with the local controls established in each emirate, and taking into account the provision of equal opportunities for each candidate, in addition to the candidate’s right to allocate places for gatherings, meeting with voters, giving lectures, and holding seminars during the period. specified for electoral campaigns after obtaining a license to do so from the Emirate Committee. Such gatherings may be held in exhibition halls, halls and camps designated for celebrations. Government employees and official bodies are also prohibited from exploiting their powers to support any of the candidates or to conduct electoral propaganda for the benefit of any of them in any way.

According to the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, it is not permissible to practice any forms of electoral propaganda on the day of the presidential election, which falls on (07) October, provided that the forms of electoral propaganda carried out before that remain in place, and that the withdrawing candidate must commit to removing all manifestations of his electoral campaign during A week – at most – from the date of his withdrawal, and all candidates are committed to removing all aspects of their electoral campaigns within a week – at most – from the day the final results of the elections are announced.

The executive instructions prohibited all candidates for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023 from exceeding the ceiling of spending on electoral propaganda, which is set at (03) three million dirhams.

It is noteworthy that the timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections has been set for September 25 and 26 for the withdrawal of candidates, provided that requests for the names of candidates’ agents will be submitted during September 27 and 28, in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the executive instructions.

Comprehensive information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available through the National Elections Commission’s website www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Commission – UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the Commission’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service at No. (600500005).