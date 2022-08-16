Candidates, parties, federations and coalitions have until October 1 to make political propaganda

The election campaign for the October election starts this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022) across the country. The period is considered decisive for candidates.

At this point, the Electoral Court allows candidates to publish their numbers and ask for votes. Candidates, parties, federations and coalitions have until October 1 to make political propaganda.

The distribution of graphic material, walks and motorcades are allowed, accompanied or not by a sound car or minitrio. Until September 29, candidates and parties can hold rallies and use fixed sound systems.

The Electoral Court also allows each candidate to make, until September 30, paid publicity, in the written media, and the reproduction on the internet of the printed newspaper, of up to 10 electoral propaganda ads, per vehicle.

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) prohibits the delivery of gifts and electoral propaganda through telemarketing. In addition, the dissemination of false information or information that questions the integrity of the electoral process is prohibited.

Justice does not authorize the dissemination of information with provocation against the Armed Forces, classes, institutions, bodies and public entities. Advertisements that discriminate on the basis of sex, color, race or ethnicity are also prohibited.

Advertising on radio and TV, in turn, starts on August 26 and runs until September 30.

The 1st round of the general elections will be on October 2nd. If there is a 2nd shift, the reserved date is October 30th.