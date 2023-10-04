Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Politics and Oktoberfest do not belong together. But politicians keep climbing the stage to campaign. Before the Bayern election, Aiwanger was at the microphone.

Munich – Exuberant atmosphere in the festival tent, freshly tapped beer and hearty food: The Munich Oktoberfest attracts millions of people to celebrate on the Theresienwiese every year. So that the beer-like serenity is not spoiled, the folk festival has always been considered an election-free zone. Nevertheless, politicians repeatedly use the citizen-oriented opportunity to drum up support for their parties. It might be even more tempting this close to the Bayern election. In addition to Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger couldn’t hold back during his Oktoberfest visit – and took the microphone.

At the Oktoberfest, Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger didn’t just take up the conductor’s baton. He was on stage in the marquee shortly before the Bayern election. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Shortly before the Bavarian election: Aiwanger takes the microphone at Oktoberfest – election campaign in the last few meters?

In a video recording circulating on It should be understood that the politician expresses his thanks to the bandmaster in the Bräurosl. Josef Menzel’s band made headlines last year because of their choice of music. In addition to applause, the FW boss received numerous boos and insults for his appearance. Among other things, the assembled visitors threw “Fuck off”, “Nazis out” and “You asshole” at him.

Election campaign at Oktoberfest? There is actually a consensus that the Oktoberfest should be free of politics. But even before the official tapping of the barrel, Markus Söder (CSU) took the opportunity to express his position on a possible extension of the reduced VAT for the catering industry. The reactions at the time were divided. Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) explained to the BRthat Söder is probably in the election campaign tunnel.

Politically free zone at Oktoberfest: Aiwanger seizes the opportunity before the Bavarian election

Nevertheless: “The operating regulations prohibit election campaign appearances – unlike what is usual in the beer tents at other folk festivals,” said Munich economics consultant and festival director Clemens Baumgärtner (CSU). The Munich Oktoberfest is not an election campaign arena, he says Bavarian state newspaper quoted. Whether or to what extent Aiwanger used the stage in the marquee to collect votes for his Free Voters before the Bavarian election cannot be accurately assessed from the video. It recently became known that Hubert Aiwanger wants to have his own state funding program for pure wood heating systems examined.

A few days before the state elections, Aiwanger cannot complain about his poll numbers. After the Flutblatt affair, his party is on a high and could achieve around 16 to 17 percent on Sunday, according to current polls for the Bavarian election. Bavaria’s Prime Minister, Markus Söder, kept Aiwanger in office despite the controversy. The CSU boss had received some sharp criticism for this approach. (fbu)