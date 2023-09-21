Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Is Poland changing from being Ukraine’s biggest supporter to a country that is fighting the election campaign on Ukraine’s back? Advances by the PiS government indicate this.

Warsaw – Is the ruling PiS party in Poland deliberately carrying out its election campaign tactics on the backs of Ukraine? That’s what the FDP’s foreign policy spokesman in the Bundestag, Ulrich Lechte, thinks. He now spoke of a “shame” that Ukraine’s biggest ally to date is now refusing to support him. And the political climate in Poland towards Ukraine actually seems to be changing shortly before the parliamentary elections.

A statement by Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki caused a stir on Thursday, which was partly interpreted as meaning that Poland would stop supplying arms to Ukraine. In an interview, when asked whether Poland would continue to support Ukraine with weapons, he said: “We are no longer supplying military equipment to Ukraine, but are equipping ourselves with the most modern weapons.”

Are tensions between Mariusz Morawiecki (l.) and Volodymyr Zelenskyj increasing? Poland recently doubted further arms deliveries to Ukraine. © Imago (montage)

Conflicts between Ukraine and Poland are increasing

These words came a few hours after the conflict over grain exports between Poland and Ukraine escalated: Warsaw summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to protest against statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.

Selenskyj had said, among other things, to Poland that some countries were only feigning solidarity and indirectly supporting Russia. Morawiecki probably saw this as a harsh affront: “We were the first to do a lot for Ukraine. “That’s why we expect them to understand our interests,” he complained on the station Polsat News.

A halt to weapons from Poland and Ukraine would mean a 180-degree turn

A halt to Ukraine’s arms deliveries from Poland means a 180-degree turn: Poland has provided enormous support to Ukraine since the start of the Ukraine war, delivered hundreds of tanks and was the first country to grant Ukraine’s request for Western fighter jets.

Solidarity towards Ukrainian refugees was also initially huge in Poland: after Vladimir Putin’s attack, twelve million Ukrainians fled to the neighboring country. 1.6 million stayed permanently. The government immediately organized support. Private individuals, associations and initiatives supported the refugees day and night. “In contrast to Germany, not only humanitarian but also military support for Ukraine is viewed as undisputed in Poland,” explained the Polish historian Prof. Dr. in March. Kornelia Konczal in an interview with Bielefeld University.

But solidarity now seems to be crumbling. According to a report by the ARD Europamagazin, the ruling nationalist party PiS, which wants to be re-elected on October 15th, is focusing primarily on the issue of immigration in its election campaign. It stirs up resentment against people who supposedly only come to Poland to receive social benefits.

Ukraine refugees in Poland: “No hostility, but greater skepticism”

The party is apparently picking up on a mood in Poland that is increasingly turning against the Ukrainian refugees. In May 2023, Polish reporter Jan Opielka stated in Swiss radio and televisionthat not much of the welcoming culture remained. “It is not hostility, but greater skepticism,” said the Poland expert. It is striking that in Poland the only opposition party (the “Confederacia” party) that is currently gaining support is that it has a very skeptical stance towards Ukraine.

According to the expert, the Polish population is now experiencing in concrete terms what the wave of refugees from Ukraine is doing: housing prices have risen significantly because many Ukrainians are renting apartments due to a lack of collective accommodation. As a result of the Ukrainian migrants, more people entered the labor market, and since then there have been no wage increases despite rising inflation. The Polish state also invested a lot of money in weapons – for Ukraine or itself. This money is missing for investments in the social and health sectors and Poland’s population feels this.

The Polish historian Kończal also explained that “the competition for scarce resources such as living space, medical care and daycare places” repeatedly led to tensions in everyday life. It remains to be seen to what extent Poland’s right-wing and right-wing extremist politicians would exploit the issue of Ukrainian refugees before the parliamentary elections.

“Demonstratively hard line” towards Ukrainians in the Poland election campaign

The Ukrainian refugees are already experiencing the dwindling solidarity from the government firsthand: benefits such as free use of public transport and aid for Polish families who took in Ukrainians have now been canceled, the MDR reported in June 2023. Since March, Ukrainian refugees have had to live in Polish shared accommodation for more than four months and also pay half of their housing costs themselves, according to a report on the portal Euractiv. From six months onwards, the proportion increases to 75 percent. The European Commission was not informed of these plans.

Now, shortly before the election, according to a post in Poland, Deutschlandfunk There is talk of even greater cuts for Ukrainians: At the same time as Morawiecki’s ambiguous announcement that Kiev would no longer be supplied with weapons, there is also a discussion in Polish politics about completely eliminating social benefits for Ukrainian refugees. At the same time, critics are accusing the ruling PiS party of trying to “win votes with a demonstratively hard line towards Ukraine” in the current election campaign.

Poland rejects Zelensky’s proposal in the UN Security Council

Differences between Poland and Ukraine also emerged at the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York on another issue: Poland spoke out on Thursday (September 21) against a permanent seat for Germany on the UN Security Council. The initiative came from Ukrainian President Zelensky.

From a Polish perspective, Zelensky’s demand was “pretty strange” and “a big disappointment,” Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish radio. The Ukrainian president does not seem to remember that Germany did not come to Ukraine’s aid at the beginning of the war. (smu with material from dpa and AFP)