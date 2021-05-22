ofKlaus Rimpel shut down

The CSU causes a sensation with a bizarre posting before the federal election. Annalena Baerbock is criticized in “populist guise”.

Berlin / Munich – The Union is firing on Annalena Baerbock from all pipes – and also resorting to drastic pictures: The CSU distributed a photo on Instagram in which the Green Chancellor candidate can be seen with three poo dogs in a thought bubble. Justified criticism of the “forgotten” special payments of the Greens boss – or “to shame others”, as the Greens think? We answer the most pressing questions about the bizarre argument.

What is the background to the attack? In addition to her Bundestag diets, Baerbock does not actually receive any additional money for her work as the Greens leader – unlike, for example, SPD leader Saskia Esken, who receives around 9,000 euros a month from her party in addition to the Bundestag diets. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, however, Baerbock received special payments such as Christmas bonuses or bonuses for successful election campaigns from the party – a total of 25,220.28 euros. These bonuses should have been reported to the Bundestag as ancillary income – which was “forgotten”, as Baerbock explained. The report was made up in March. “That was a stupid omission,” said Baerbock to the Handelsblatt. “As soon as I became aware of it, I reported it immediately.”

Annalena Baerbock falls in the polls – CSU sees opportunity

How is the “forgotten” late registration received by voters? According to the Berlin political scientist Oskar Niedermayer, the discussions about Baerbock could become a burden for her election campaign. “Since the Greens themselves are conducting a person-centered election campaign due to the hype surrounding Baerbock, the debates about their person are of course not without any negative consequences,” said Niedermayer. In the current ZDF “Politbarometer”, Baerbock has lost a lot of approval in a short period of time and, with its worst result to date, only ranks 6th among the most popular politicians – behind her SPD rival Olaf Scholz, but still ahead of the CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet . Regardless of Baerbock’s lower sympathy values, the Greens are still ahead of the Union (24 percent) and the SPD (14 percent) in the Politbarometer with 25 percent.

CSU attacks Baerbock and the Greens – “Populist” and “Trump-style”

How is the CSU attack on Baerbock? The social media expert Martin Fuchs considers the photo montage of the CSU to be a “smart move”: “A very simple, populist presentation creates excitement,” the political advisor told him Munich Mercury. The primary goal is to mobilize their own Union members, who are frustrated by poor poll numbers, said Fuchs. It is also a matter of distracting oneself from one’s own misconduct in terms of additional income: “Even in the last election campaign, it was a popular means of grabbing the Greens on the subject of double standards and thus covering up their own problems.”

How are the Greens reacting to the attack? The Green MP Katharina Dröge threw the CSU in Handelsblatt to make election campaign “in Trump style”. The Green MP Konstantin von Notz called the contribution of the Union with regard to the federal election in 2021 in the social media “shabby” – it shows a “blatant lack of decency”. (KR)