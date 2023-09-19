Donald Trump also wants to skip the Republicans’ second television debate in the race for the presidential nomination. Instead of taking part in the next TV debate on September 27th, he wanted to give a speech to a group of unionists in Detroit, a Trump adviser said. Trump is expected to give his prime-time speech to auto workers and other union members.

Trump has sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s electric car policy and wants to get the auto industry on his side. The move is seen as a sign that his team is working towards a possible repeat of the duel with Biden. Trump had already decided not to take part in the first Republican debate.

Despite his numerous legal problems, according to recent polls, Trump is currently leading the field of Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election with a lead of around 50 percent. The Republican lost to Joe Biden in 2020 with the slogan “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) and could face him again next year.

“There is no doubt that Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy. And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy,” Biden said at a fundraising gala on Monday evening.







When asked about his age, the 80-year-old Biden replied: “A lot of people seem to focus on my age. Well, I understand that. Believe me, I understand it better than anyone.” He is running because democracy is at stake.