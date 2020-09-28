The US Democrats used to translate the American ascension myth into reality. That turns out to be more and more an illusion.

Hardly ever have so many Germans been so united in political terms as in their rejection of Donald Trump. They are amazed to note that the outcome of the upcoming elections in the United States is still open, even though the Republican president is boldly lying and promoting division in society.

How can it be that the core of his supporters – around 40 percent of those eligible to vote – remains unwaveringly loyal to him? His opponents, the Democrats, must have done a lot wrong. But what exactly?

The simple answer is that both parties have radicalized in recent years. That promoted the formation of the camp. This explanation is wrong: The rejection of racism and fascism is not radicalization. Rather, it has always been the basic consensus of the Western democracies, at least as lip service. At least before Trump.

The same applies, by the way, to the attempt to create at least a minimum of social security for everyone. This has nothing to do with the desire to introduce socialism, however imaginatively the election campaign spots of the Trump camp may be designed, which accuse the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of exactly that.

The legend of the radicalization of both camps has been penned by US Republicans who want to use it to justify their own departure from democratic principles. The reality is more complicated: in a two-party system, everyone is fighting to get as many people as possible to the polls, including on the margins.

Left and liberal parties always have to struggle with a particular problem in this regard, and not just in the USA: their electorate wants a convincing overall concept that is implemented in every detail after an election victory. Disappointments are inevitable.

Difficult common denominator

This is even more true when your own followers come from very different backgrounds. US Democrats must strive to find some common denominator with which a left-wing academic from San Francisco can identify as well as an African American unemployed person from Detroit and an elderly white factory worker from Massachusetts. This is an almost impossible task, which means that parts of the democratic camp are regularly unwilling to support the respective candidate of their party. Principle loyalty comes before the will to win.

Now the conservative opposing side is just as fragmented. American evangelicals have little in common with neoliberals, even though the majority of both groups vote for Republicans. But they successfully rely on individual wishes. Traditionally, for many Republican voters, the course on their favorite topic – be it abortion, immigration, or tax policy – is crucial, and for this they are willing to accept some other things that they do not necessarily share.

Bad luck for the Democrats, but they can’t help it. However, other of their problems are homemade. In particular, they are equated with the widely despised “establishment” in the capital, Washington, and are accused of hypocrisy. With good reason. Big business backed Hillary Clinton in the last 2016 presidential election, who made millions of dollars speaking on Wall Street and in front of other wealthy hosts. Anyone who does this and at the same time acts as the savior of the disenfranchised has a credibility problem. Open, unadulterated greed, as shown by Donald Trump, is even more sympathetic.

In addition, the principle of super-delegates with special rights at democratic party congresses gives outsiders the feeling that they have no chance against the party leadership anyway. Rightly. The Democrats decided to reform this rule in 2018. However, it remains to be seen whether that is enough for the base of party leftists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to vote for Joe Biden. He looks neither greedy nor hypocritical. Just colorless. That might be enough for a win in the face of an opponent like Donald Trump. Perhaps. But there are many reasons why the outcome of the election is open.

Another: The Democratic goal of reconciling social injustices with the US myth of the “American Dream” is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve. This is especially true in times of economic crisis. The idea that with enough personal commitment everyone could go from “dishwasher to millionaire” is part of the self-image of the United States. Even the underprivileged classes are reluctant to say goodbye to this – who wants to give up dreams? -, but at the same time they are experiencing that this promise is an illusion.

This creates a dilemma for the Democrats. Every effort for nationwide social measures – which also cost money – includes the silent admission that the “American dream” is over. And around the corner lurks the allegation of a lack of patriotism. This can be particularly dangerous because of the electoral system in the USA: What blacks may like in the southern states should by no means please left whites in the Midwest. Both groups are needed for a victory. You don’t want to be responsible for Joe Biden’s campaign right now.