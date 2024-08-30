Do citizens in East Germany see the world very differently than their compatriots in the West of the country? Or is that an exaggeration, are the similarities much greater than the differences? The debate about this is not new, but it flared up again before the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. There are good arguments for both views. There is greater skepticism towards democracy in East Germany, but there is no evidence that this has increased in recent years. The feeling that one can no longer express one’s opinion, that one is being patronised, is much more widespread in the East than in the West. And so is the tendency to vote for populist parties.