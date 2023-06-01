Spain’s conservative People’s Party will probably need the Vox party for a change of government after the early parliamentary elections. But she doesn’t want to rule with the right-wing populists – and she doesn’t want to talk about them either.

ÜNot a word about Vox. The conservative People’s Party PP wants to govern alone after its great success in the local and regional elections in Spain. However, in order to replace Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s socialist PSOE party in the surprisingly early parliamentary elections on July 23, the PP will probably need the right-wing populist party Vox. But the PP leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, tries to give the impression that he can continue to ignore Vox.

The voters wanted “strong, stable and responsible governments” is his summary of the election. In his view, only PP is able to do this if it governs alone: ​​Vox only has a secondary role as a stirrup holder, without government participation. The former Galician regional president has not yet negotiated that either. According to Feijóo, since the election on Sunday, Feijóo has only exchanged congratulations on the success of both parties.