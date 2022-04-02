Mith a staging like a sporting event, French President Emmanuel Macron advertised himself. “We are here to convince (…) for our future project for France and Europe,” shouted Macron, when he entered the Paris La Défense Arena, huge sparklers burned and numerous government members took part in a La Ola wave .

In his speech, Macron promised more social justice and purchasing power aids in the current crisis. “Our project for 2022 is solidarity and social progress,” he said in front of tens of thousands of supporters at his only major appearance before the first round of the election.

Macron promises 50,000 additional care places

“French people who work shouldn’t put their entire salary into filling up the tank and shopping, that’s unfair,” says Macron. From the summer onwards, employees should be able to receive a tax-free purchasing power bonus of up to 6,000 euros, said Macron, who is running for a second term. He also promised the self-employed more money. His government has already put around 20 billion euros into capping electricity and gas prices.

Macron announced further investments and improvements for the health and education systems. In the future, the minimum pension should be 1100 euros after full employment. Aid for single parents should be increased. After a scandal about grievances in old people’s homes, the President promised 50,000 additional nurses and more controls. The fight against sexual abuse should be intensified.







In order to finance the announced strengthening of the welfare state and further tax cuts, Macron swore the French during his election campaign to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65. A social and welfare state is not possible if the state does not produce and create wealth. “We have to work more.” For the first time since the 1970s it is possible to achieve full employment in France.

Macron also made a passionate commitment to Europe. Europe is best equipped to fight the food crisis threatening the Ukraine war and to master the climate crisis. “We are proud to be Europeans and to fly the European flag next to our national flag.” At the same time, France relies on independent politics, exchange with other countries and new alliances.







Purchasing power has become the overriding issue in the French presidential election campaign, with education, health care and migration also being important issues. Macron is ahead in the polls, but his main challenger, the right-wing Marine Le Pen, has recently caught up. A poll for the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche on Saturday saw Macron at 27 percent and Le Pen at 22 percent.