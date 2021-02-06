The first major election campaign under pandemic conditions begins in the southwest. The deal: not too much competition in times of crisis. Does this work?

STUTTGART taz | Normally there would now be a text that is as atmospheric as possible: from the appearance of the Prime Minister in, shall we say, Schwäbisch Hall, how he graciously greets the applauding hall that constituency member Jutta Niemann has warmly talked about for him beforehand. Winfried Kretschmann would have just visited a company that presented him with its particularly clever air conditioning technology.

Impressed, he would report on it and then move on from the concrete to the global with a little digression about Homer or Hannah Arendt. Then it would be very quiet in the hall. During the breaks, Kretschmann would sip his tea in order to maintain his certainly damaged voice. And then it would go on to Balingen or Schramberg.

The correspondent would then cut the combative speaker Susanne Eisenmann as pointedly as possible. How she tours through the country under the label “Eisenmann wants to know”. How she first has to fight against the lack of awareness and at the same time against the common unpopularity of a minister of education. And how she perhaps tries to convince some CDU local association chairmen that a woman could also rule the country.

Journalists and politicians would try to sense whether there is a will to change somewhere. Or whether everything in Baden-Württemberg will simply stay as it is. So in the green area.

Election campaigns are a practiced ritual for everyone involved. Until something comes up. In the last election in 2016, the topic of refugees dominated the discussion, suddenly the AfD threw the party arithmetic out of balance. Even now, a crisis determines the election campaign, but this time it is very practical:

How does election campaign work in pandemic times?

How do you mobilize voters during a pandemic when gatherings are not allowed and voting booths on the marketplace are not the right thing? How to interest voters in structural change in the auto industry and new mobility models when little else is discussed publicly than possible loosening of the lockdown and the distribution of vaccination doses? How is the election campaign going on between the green prime minister and his black minister of education, who would like to become what he has been for ten years, while both are fully occupied with managing this crisis in a joint government?

Susanne Eisenmann and himself had promised each other not to campaign for a corona election, Winfried Kretschmann insists time and again. His reasoning is state-political, says Kretschmann with dignity: No voter would accept it if the struggle for electoral favor were to hinder pandemic management.

But what does that actually mean not to campaign for a corona election? Can one simply withdraw the measures of the government, which are supposed to save human lives and thereby interfere with civil liberties, from the political discourse? Obviously not. Even before Christmas, Susanne Eisenmann urged schools and daycare centers to be reopened “regardless of the incidence situation”. The discussion lasted until January, when Kretschmann demonstratively slowed it down with his guideline competence.

Two weeks later, right after the Prime Minister’s Conference, he himself announced that Baden-Württemberg would open primary schools and daycare centers from the beginning of February. In the evening in the constantly meeting ZDF Coronatribunal by Markus Lanz he seems corneredwhen he defended this deviation from the common line of the Prime Ministers with a cracking vote. A corona mutation must first break out in a daycare center in Freiburg’s Vauban district, which will stop the advance at the last minute.

Continued school opening debates

Nevertheless, the opening debate in the Kretschmann cabinet continues. Eisenmann, who insists on keeping the well-being of socially disadvantaged children – and not voting votes – in mind, criticizes the lack of rapid tests that would make the openings possible. The attacked minister of social affairs, Manne Lucha, has to be slowed down by the head of government when he tries to react in front of the press. “No corona election campaign” means at least that debates that were previously held at the cabinet table are now being carried out in public.

Manuel Hagel, Secretary General of the CDU in Baden-Württemberg “People are talking about our poster campaign. That’s great “

This assertion is “hypocrisy”, says the parliamentary group leader of the FDP, Hans-Ulrich Rülke, who does not miss an opportunity for polemics even in normal times. Kretschmann and Eisenmann would probably have agreed that they were merely claiming not to be involved in a corona election campaign. After all, all parties are campaigning. And so the SPD is also shooting at the Green Minister of Social Affairs, who is responsible for vaccination strategy and corona measures, while the top candidates are careful not to harm each other too much. Also because it is very likely that after the election they will have to rule together again in one or the other constellation.

After all, Susanne Eisenmann has made the rush ahead at the daycare center known nationwide. It cannot be said that it made them popular. All the polls that are currently in circulation speak against it. According to this, only 17 percent of voters want Susanne Eisenmann to be Prime Minister. Even 65 percent of the CDU supporters prefer to keep the Green Kretschmann.

The shit storm about the CDU election posters that were presented last week also shows that attention cannot easily be turned into approval. The Twitter community mocks about the irritating request of the CDU for free love: Together. Children. Do.

Controversial election posters

The large poster “CDU vote because we hunt criminals of today with tomorrow’s equipment” is trending nationwide under the hashtag #WirVerbrecherVonHeute. The poster campaign looks as if the general secretary of the party had removed the campaign with a face mask and fogged glasses – even if Manuel Hagel does not wear glasses at all.

The CDU wants to finally restore what it sees as normal conditions in the southwest and rule the country as the strongest force. The young and ambitious Hagel didn’t want to leave anything to chance. Even before Corona, he had planned a more digital and data-based election campaign and consulted a whole brigade of advisors.

That is why the same agency is responsible for the poster campaign that helped the CDU to win the election in Bremen. Hagel therefore sees the debate as “completely relaxed”, as he says. And even goes one better: “People are talking about our campaign. That’s great. Our top candidate is absolutely right. “

Because despite all the digitality, election posters still play an important role for the parties. Above all, the Greens and the CDU hang much more of it now than in previous election campaigns. They are intended to replace a little presence at events and to reach voters beyond the bubble.

“Actually, we are working against the algorithm on Twitter and Facebook if we want to leave our own bubble,” says Green Country Manager Oliver Hildenbrand. No party can be sure how many voters it will actually reach on social channels that do not belong to the regular electorate. The number of visitors to the digital rallies is sometimes higher than usual in the multi-purpose halls. Also because curious people come along who would not necessarily have gone to a party meeting, says Susanne Eisenmann.

It is now important for the election campaign teams to maintain tension until the actual election Sunday on March 14th. Due to the significantly higher number of postal voters, the parties are not allowed to put all their energy into the last days before election Sunday, as is usually the case – postal votes are possible in the country from this week. “From now on, every day is the high point of the election campaign,” says Hildenbrand.

Is FC Bayern losing?

At least politicians do not seem to have to worry too much about mobilizing voters. In the mayoral elections in the autumn in Konstanz and the state capital Stuttgart, the turnout was higher than in previous elections. Perhaps this was also due to the candidates who tried out new formats and thus had some success: In Constance, the candidate of the united left, Luigi Pantisano, came to the candidate show in private front gardens when the weather was good and also knew how to use social media in a target group-oriented manner. That almost carried him to the town hall.

In Stuttgart, too, only the marginally inferior independent candidate Marian Schreier had a consistent digital strategy. One thing is certain, says Greens boss Hildenbrand, digital election campaigns are by no means cheaper than conventional ones; a painful lesson from the messed up campaign in Stuttgart, where the Greens lost the OB post to the CDU after eight years.

But the balance of power in the state is different than in the state capital. At the moment the Greens are 6 percentage points ahead of the CDU, and in November both were almost on par.

Markus Söder, of all people, compared the Kretschmann Greens with FC Bayern in his greeting to the CDU state party conference. Söder consoled his union friends only half-heartedly: Bayern also lose a game. Right. At the moment, however, it doesn’t look like it.