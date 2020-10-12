F.It is a first for Lindsey Graham. When he opens the session on Monday morning in committee room 216 in the Hart Senate Office Building, he will preside over his first hearing in a nomination process for a constitutional judge. The Senator from South Carolina, who chaired the Legal Affairs Committee in early 2019, makes no secret of what that means to him: “We are about to affirm the most qualified woman Republicans have ever nominated. And I’m very proud of that. “

The fact that he promoted Amy Coney Barrett to the seat in the Supreme Court in a fast-track process shortly before the presidential election does not diminish Graham’s pride. Rather the opposite. If you hold up to him what he said in 2016, when he denied Barack Obama the right to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court last year, he shrugs his shoulders. Graham and Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, are pretty sure of the votes in support of the Conservative judge’s approval.

Nevertheless, the initial howl of triumph has subsided. At the moment, it does not look as if the regulation of the successor to the left-wing liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg could give the Republicans’ election campaign a positive turn. Too much has happened since then: Less than a week after the presentation of his candidate in the White House, Donald Trump tested positive for the corona virus – and with him several other participants in the celebration in the rose garden. Two Republican senators have to virtually switch to the hearing on Monday because they went into quarantine after their Covid diagnosis. The event, which was supposed to document Trump’s historic achievement of appointing three out of nine judges, will now go down in history for another reason: it was a superspreading event.

Trump’s illness made the corona crisis the dominant election campaign topic again. And she also revealed that the president sees the virus less as a threat to the Americans than as a threat to his re-election: For his way of dealing with his illness, he is now reaping headshakes from his own party. The patient’s jaunt past his supporters in front of the Walter Reed Hospital, his bizarre comeback show in the White House and his insistence to go back to work in the Oval Office – that’s enough for many Republicans, too. It comes as no surprise that the opinion of his personal physician, according to which Trump no longer shows symptoms and is no longer contagious, is given little credence.



The president insisted on returning to the election campaign and holding rallies again at the weekend. His people told him that this could not be done at such short notice. But Trump was not dissuaded from appearing publicly on Saturday. A conservative friend, who has made it its business to win over blacks and Hispanics for Trump’s movement, organized a jubilee on the south meadow of the White House. Trump, who had admitted to taking steroids at the end of last week, spoke from the balcony to the roughly 500 supporters who had appeared in blue T-shirts and red “Maga” hats. In 18 minutes he reeled off a short version of his rally speeches: “Go vote!”; “I’m doing great”; “We will defeat the terrible China virus”, “Blacks and Latinos turned their backs on the left-wing democrats” et cetera.

Desperate search for one last trump card

In fact, Trump is in a tunnel. Apparently he no longer wants to accept reality. His Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been able to expand his survey lead since the beginning of October – both at the national level and in the contested states. The trend came in two spurts: There was the television debate, in which an aggressive Trump tried in vain to throw Biden off the rails. And there was the president’s very personal corona crisis, which robbed him of the aura of invincibility. The second television debate, which was supposed to take place virtually because of Trump’s infection, has now been canceled. It is unclear whether the planned third meeting will take place in the coming week.