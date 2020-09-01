The American President Trump reacts to criticism of the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with allegations of conspiracy. This let itself be guided by “dark forces”, said Trump the broadcaster Fox News.

D.he American President Donald Trump has sharply attacked his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, accusing him of being controlled by dark forces. “He is a weak person, he was weak all his life (…). He shouldn’t run for president, “said Trump on Monday evening (local time) in an interview with Fox News. In the conversation, Trump brought conspiratorial connections into play. Biden and the protest movement were manipulated by people who acted in secret. When asked who he was referring to, he replied, “People you’ve never heard of. People in a dark, shadowy world. “

The money for the protests comes from “some very stupid rich people”, according to Trump. They also financed a demonstration in front of the White House last week at the end of the Republican party congress. A participant in his party told him that on the plane in which he had traveled, numerous thugs in dark uniforms were on their way to Washington. Trump did not say who this information came from.