D.he American presidential candidate Joe Biden published his tax return for the past year shortly before his first TV debate with incumbent Donald Trump. It shows that Biden and his wife Jill had a total income of a good $ 985,000 in 2019 and paid around $ 300,000 in taxes.

The publication on Tuesday shortly before the television duel also has a symbolic meaning: According to a report by the “New York Times” on his finances, Trump is again confronted with the demand to make his tax returns public. Contrary to the tradition of the past decades, Trump had already refused to do this in the 2016 election campaign. He refers to an audit that has been ongoing for years by the tax authority IRS and promises to publish the information after it has been completed.

The New York Times wrote, among other things, that Trump only paid $ 750 federal income tax in 2016 and 2017. Trump described the report as “total fake news”, but he and his camp also spoke of legitimate write-offs and credits and assured that the president would pay millions in taxes.

The Biden site also posted the tax return of his vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Accordingly, Harris and her lawyer husband Doug Emhoff had a total income of just under $ 3.3 million in 2019 before deductions, on which taxes of just under $ 1.2 million were due.