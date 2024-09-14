Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 21:40

Three of the five betting sites that offered bets on what the outcome of the elections in city halls in Brazilian capitals would be on Thursday, the 12th, made the electoral markets unavailable this Friday, the 13th. As shown by Stategambling is considered illegal by the Ministry of Finance and may constitute irregular advertising depending on the advertising carried out by companies.

On Thursday afternoon, Betano, Sportingbet, Bet365, Betspeed and Superbet were distributing bets on who would be the next mayors of capitals such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. On Friday night, only two companies are offering the service: Betspeed and Bet365. Betano will not comment on the matter. The other four companies were contacted by Statebut they did not respond.

Without regulation by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), companies offer opportunities for users to bet on candidates they believe will be the future winners. If the bet is successful, players receive a financial return from the bets.

However, despite there being no electoral ban, the Ministry of Finance states that politically themed games are illegal in Brazil. In a note sent to Estadão, the ministry said that betting companies can create markets that are only related to sports-themed events or online games.

“Bets that go beyond these two modalities are not covered by the legislation and cannot therefore be understood as legalized,” the ministry stated in a note to StateThe Treasury did not say whether it would take legal action to prevent the politically-related games from taking place.

According to electoral law experts interviewed by the report, the creation of bets by companies does not constitute a crime because there is a gap on the subject in Brazilian legislation. However, the games can be interpreted as irregular advertising, depending on how they are broadcast by the houses. The TSE said it will not comment on the subject and would only judge the case if provoked.

Sports betting companies offer odds (a term that refers to the probability of a certain event happening) for each candidate to win. The index indicates how much the money deposited by the player will be multiplied in the event of a win.

On Wednesday night, the 11th, a company offered odds of 1.83 for the victory of the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), 2.20 for the conquest of the City Hall by the former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) and 5.00 in case of victory by federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL). With a bet of R$100, for example, the competitor can win R$183, R$220 and R$500, respectively.