A second round of voting will be held in Turkey on Sunday to determine who will be president. Will President Erdogan be re-elected, or will opposition leader Kiliçdaroglu defeat him? Correspondent Melvyn Ingleby is in Istanbul. He sees how Kiliçdaroglu desperately changes his campaign from love rhetoric to politics of fear.
Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA
