Saxony-Anhalt elects a new state parliament: It could get tight between the CDU and AfD, the FDP hopes to move in, the Greens for a significantly better result – the outcome is open.

Magdeburg – How close will it be in the end? On Sunday, those eligible to vote in Saxony-Anhalt elect a new state parliament. Recent polls have been quite different. One thing is clear: the race for first place is the CDU and AfD.

In the last days of the election campaign, it is now once again for the parties: mobilize voters. The CDU and AfD will end their election campaigns on Friday at the same time (6 p.m.), the CDU with an online event, the AfD with a rally in Magdeburg. The Left, SPD and FDP had their election campaign events on Thursday, the Greens ended on Wednesday. With Robert Habeck (Greens), Olaf Scholz (SPD), Dietmar Bartsch (Left) and Christian Lindner (FDP), the state parties are also relying on the support of prominent federal politicians.

Final spurt in Saxony-Anhalt: CDU and AfD end election campaign on Friday

The AfD has also invited its party leader and top candidate for the federal election, Tino Chrupalla, to its final rally. Only the CDU of Saxony-Anhalt will remain among themselves at the end of their election campaign – alongside top candidate Reiner Haseloff, only state party leader Sven Schulze has been announced. CDU boss Armin Laschet drove to the eastern state at the end of May.

Armin Laschet (CDU), Union Chancellor candidate, visited Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, at the end of May. © Sebastian Willnow / dpa

Surveys before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt predict a close race and a clear CDU victory

On Thursday, a ZDF “Politbarometer” Extra revealed another picture of the mood. The CDU was able to gain one percentage point compared to the previous week and received 30 percent of the vote. This would keep the party at the level of the 2016 state elections. The AfD achieved 23 percent in the ZDF projection. The Left has 11.5 percent, the SPD 10 percent, the Greens 9 percent and the FDP 6.5 percent.

A poll by the polling institute Civey for the mirror however, signaled a close race: Here came

the CDU to 29 percent and the AfD to 28 percent. It is followed by the Left and the SPD, each with 10 percent, the Greens 8 percent and the FDP 6 percent. Both surveys are sentiment pictures at the time of the survey, not forecasts.

According to both polls, the Liberals would move back into the state parliament after a ten-year break. The Greens were just able to overcome the five percent hurdle in 2016. Despite significantly better values, they do not make it to the current poll results for the federal election approach. Party members and experts see the Greens’ many requests for change as a reason – they could meet people in the East who have had bad experiences with major upheavals.

Prime Minister Haseloff (CDU): No cooperation “to the right and not to the left”

For five years the CDU, SPD and Greens have been ruling together in Germany’s first Kenya coalition in Saxony-Anhalt. Around 1.8 million people are called to vote on Sunday. Reiner Haseloff has been Prime Minister since 2011 and is aiming for a third term. The election in Saxony-Anhalt is also a final test of the mood for the federal election on September 26, 2021.

Also because of the polls, the top of the CDU has recently been busy delivering clear statements about the demarcation of the AfD. Haseloff clearly rules out working with the AfD. The high level of trust in him also results from the fact that he is in the middle and there will be no cooperation “in the direction of the right or the left,” said Haseloff on Friday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. Most recently, he also took the AfD issue SPD and Greens in view. Laschet meanwhile had to deal with the new chairman of the Union of Values ​​and listen to some demands and criticism. (cibo / dpa)

Notes on the surveys The Politbarometer Extra was collected by the Mannheim research group Elections for the ZDF on June 2 and 3, 2021, from 1017 randomly selected voters in Saxony-Anhalt by telephone. The survey is representative of the local population entitled to vote. The margin of error is plus / minus two to three percentage points. For its representative surveys, Civey only counts the votes of registered and verified Internet users who have given data such as age, place of residence and gender. The votes are weighted according to a scientific method according to the composition of the German population. The survey period was May 27 to June 3, 2021. The statistical error in the overall results of the surveys is plus / minus 3.9 percentage points. 1812 eligible voters in Saxony-Anhalt were interviewed.

