D.he new, all-female leadership duo of the left is complete: the online party congress elected the Hessian state parliamentary group leader Janine Wissler and the Thuringian state leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow as new co-chairpersons. The 43-year-old Hennig-Wellsow received 378 of 536 votes cast. At the party congress, she campaigned for the left to commit to assuming government responsibility also in the federal government: “Let’s not wait any longer! The people don’t have time to wait for us. ”You are promoting the expulsion of the CDU and CSU from the federal government. “Whether it’s black-green or red-red-green is also up to us.”

Janine Wissler had previously been elected. The 39-year-old politician, previous deputy left-wing chairwoman and Hessian parliamentary group leader received 448 of 532 votes cast. There were 64 votes against and 20 abstentions. In her introductory speech, Wissler criticized that the rich had become even richer in the Corona crisis. She advocated “fundamentally changing” society. The party congress should send a signal of departure.

Wissler and Hennig-Wellsow replace the previous bosses Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger. You had led the left since 2012 and actually wanted to end your term of office last June. Because of the corona pandemic, the party conference has been postponed twice since then. At the online meeting this Saturday, there will also be a vote on the replacement of the deputy posts, the federal manager and the federal treasurer.

The so-called mixed electoral list also included two male opposing candidates who received 104 and 15 votes. 39 delegates abstained. The choice of the new tip must then be confirmed by postal vote.