VMany observers doubt that the elections recently announced by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will ever take place. They suspect that it could be a tactical move by the two warring Palestinian power blocs Fatah and Hamas, who wanted to secure the goodwill of the new administration in Washington. On Friday evening, Abbas had announced by decree a parliamentary election for May, a presidential election for July and an internal PLO election for the end of August.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based in Tel Aviv.

“The pressure from Europe and also from the Biden camp on Abbas has increased to gain new legitimacy,” says Ghassan Khattib, a former Palestinian minister and professor at Birzeit University, the FAZ Abbas was last elected president sixteen years ago .

“Abbas has come to the conclusion that we have to be ready in advance of possible new negotiations,” said Khattib. In addition, the Islamist Hamas was prepared to make concessions after Qatar again made approval of elections dependent on further financial aid. The emirate of Hamas is no longer bringing $ 25 million to the Gaza Strip, but instead is bringing $ 30 million every month.

Hamas is willing not to put up its own candidate in the presidential election and to accept Abbas. The fact that parliamentary and presidential elections take place on different dates is explained by the fact that Abbas could cancel the presidential election at any time if he did not like the result of the parliamentary election.

“I have great doubts”

The most recent Palestinian parliamentary election took place 15 years ago. At that time Hamas won, which neither formally recognizes Israel’s right to exist nor is prepared to renounce violence. After a brief civil war, it had taken power in Gaza, while Abbas’s Fatah continues to rule the Palestinian enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. To this day, the split between Fatah and Hamas has deepened. Israel argues that negotiations with Abbas will go nowhere until Abbas represents all of his people.

Fatah and Hamas each have their own power apparatus, security forces and judiciary. “I have great doubts that a common choice between two systems is possible,” said Khattib. It is also unclear whether Israel will allow the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Israel-annexed East Jerusalem to vote. The Netanyahu government initially did not comment on the election announcement.

The situation seems favorable for Hamas. “Hamas no longer sees itself as an ideological movement, but as a political party,” says political scientist Usama Antar in Gaza. “It wants to be part of the political system and seeks recognition from the international community.” Hamas is in a “transformation process”. It is important that Hamas distance itself from military force.

Even on the part of secular Fatah, there are enough forces that have lucrative posts to lose. In addition, the influential Fatah renegade Muhammad Dahlan, who lives in the Emirates, is a confidante of the local ruler Muhammad Bin Zajed and has plans to succeed Abbas.