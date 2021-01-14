Jessica cambpell He died on December 29 in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 38. The former actress was dedicated to naturopathy and was known for her role in the film Election (1999), where she shared roles with Chris Klein, Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon.

According to the statements of Sarah Wessling, Jessica’s cousin, on the day of her death she treated her patients as usual in her office and then returned home to visit her mother and aunt.

Sarah told TMZ that her cousin entered the bathroom of the house but never came out again, so her aunt went to look for her and found her unconscious on the floor. “They told us that the aunt tried to revive her but could not, and neither could the emergency services when they arrived,” said the source.

The family also assures that the deceased had presented symptoms of COVID-19; However, they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to know what were the causes of the premature death of Jessica cambpell.

Reese Witherspoon mourned the death of her former co-star Jessica Campbell. Photo: Twitter capture Reese Witherspoon

Following the news, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to express her regret. “It broke my heart to hear this,” wrote the Little Fires Everywhere star. “Working with Jessica at Election was a pleasure. I send all my love to Jessica’s family and loved ones, “concluded the famous 44-year-old.

Chris Klein spoke on social networks for the death of Jessica Cambpell. Photo: Chris Klein Twitter

For his part, Chris Klein used the same social network to mourn the death of his former co-star. “I am shocked and saddened to receive this news. My thoughts and prayers are with Jessica and her family. (…) The election was the first for both. I will always be grateful for the experiences we shared on that trip, “the American Pie star tweeted.

