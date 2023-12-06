If Donald Trump is re-elected in the 2024 US elections, he will be “a dictator but only for the first day”. In a meeting with voters in Iowa broadcast by Fox News, the former president responded thus to the question of host Sean Hannity who asked him if he would abuse his power to seek revenge against enemies, even within the party.

“Can you promise before America tonight that under no circumstances will you abuse your powers as punishment against anyone?” Hannity asked. “As president I will not be a dictator… except on the first day,” said Trump, who when asked for clarification, avoiding answering the question about revenge, added: “I’ll close the borders and then I’ll drill, I’ll drill, I’ll drill“.

Trump’s comments came after alarms have multiplied in recent days, many from anti-Trump Republicans, about the risk that the United States could slide into a dictatorship in the event of his new term in the White House.

In the interview, the tycoon first tried not to directly answer Hannity’s question who asked him if he intended to “abuse power, break the law, use the government to persecute people”. “You mean what they’re doing to me now?” Trump replied point-blank, apparently referring to the Democrats. But the host insisted: “Yes but promise not to abuse?” “I love this guy,” Trump commented, referring to Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ and I say, “No, no, no. Except for the first day: I close the borders and drill. After that, I won’t be a dictator.”

Trump’s words immediately provoked a reaction from Biden’s campaign: “Donald Trump told us exactly what he will do if he is re-elected and this evening he said he will be a dictator from day one, Americans should believe him”, said the manager of the Julie Chavez Rodriguez campaign.

Trump then attacked Biden who admitted that “if Trump hadn’t run, maybe I wouldn’t have run for re-election.” “Personally I don’t think he can do it physically – he said speaking of the 81-year-old president – mentally I would say that he is in equally bad shape, and perhaps worse”.

And when asked who could replace Biden, if the president were to decide to take a step back, the 77-year-old former president, now a super favorite candidate in the Republican primaries, indicated Gavin Newsom. “I saw him the other night at the debate – he said, referring to the TV clash between the governor of California and Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and candidate in the GOP primaries – he is shrewd, but he doesn’t have the facts, I thought he had done well.”