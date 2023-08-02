Home page politics

Former US President Donald at a Republican Party event in Iowa. © Charlie Neibergall/AP

To date, Donald Trump has not admitted defeat in 2020. His campaign against the outcome of the election culminated in the attack on the US Capitol. Now there is a legal aftermath for him.

WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with attempted election interference and the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. This emerges from the indictment, which was published on Tuesday evening (local time). He is charged with four counts.

It is the second federal charge against the 77-year-old and the third charge against the ex-president for a crime. Trump wants to run again for the Republicans in the presidential election next year. He denies all allegations and sees any legal action against him as an attempt by his opponents to prevent him from moving back into the White House.

Trump team makes Nazi comparison

Trump’s campaign team fumed that the indictment was another attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. This is reminiscent of what happened in Nazi Germany and other authoritarian regimes. Trump has always obeyed the law.

Republican Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Biden. However, he never admitted his defeat, but has since stubbornly spread unsubstantiated claims and lies that massive electoral fraud robbed him of a victory.

At the time, Trump and those around him tried to use various channels to subsequently overturn the result – including with lawsuits, but also with political pressure on decision-makers in the federal government and in various states.

Five people died

Trump’s campaign against the outcome of the election finally culminated in an unprecedented outbreak of violence on January 6, 2021: On that day, supporters of the Republican stormed the seat of the US Congress, where Biden’s election victory was to be formally confirmed at the time. Trump had once again goaded his supporters in a speech shortly before, claiming that he had been deprived of a victory by massive election fraud. A violent mob then invaded Congress. Five people died in the riots.

The US Department of Justice appointed special counsel Jack Smith in November to outsource the politically sensitive investigation into Trump in the case. His team collected evidence against Trump for months and presented it to a jury. The so-called grand jury has now voted to indict Trump.

Smith is seeking a speedy trial. “In this case, my office will seek an expeditious process so that our evidence can be examined in court and found to be accurate,” he said after the historic indictment. “The attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021 was an unprecedented attack on the seat of American democracy,” the prosecutor said. The attack was due to Trump’s lies. Investigations against other people in this connection continued.

Impeachment proceedings failed

The Capitol attack had previously had a parliamentary aftermath: Trump had to face an impeachment trial in Congress because of January 6, 2021, where he was charged with “inciting riots”. However, the trial failed to achieve the two-thirds majority required for a conviction in the Senate, and Trump was ultimately acquitted.

Later, a congressional committee of inquiry investigated the attack. At the end of its work, the committee accused Trump of several offenses and recommended that the Justice Department take action against the ex-president. However, such recommendations are not binding.

More legal construction sites

In the spring, Trump had already been charged in connection with hush money payments to a porn star in New York. The Republican became the first ex-president in US history to be charged with a criminal offense. He pleaded “not guilty”. Another indictment followed in Miami in June because Trump kept top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago property after his term in office and failed to return them when requested. Again, Trump pleaded “not guilty”.

In addition, the Republican could possibly face another indictment: In the state of Georgia, the public prosecutor’s office investigated for two and a half years because of potential electoral influence by Trump and his environment. A decision on whether to indict Trump is still pending.

So far, according to polls, Trump is still far ahead in the field of Republican presidential candidates. However, a lot can still happen before the party’s official candidate is chosen in the primary elections next year. dpa