Election | 1,000 doughnuts, 1,000 pies – The parents of the Lätkäjeng trot the traditional election cafe to Helsinki

At the polling place of Stad's vocational school, the election cafe tradition is continued by the junk gang. The preparations have been massive.

Election coffee tradition live in Finland, but why haven't they been able to produce it, wondered nonfiction writer Fairy tale Jaatinen from the beginning of the week in HS. He has written a non-fiction book about coffee culture.

“I have never seen an offer for election buns and coffee in any cafe. Every time after voting, I have hoped for that,” he reflected.

After the story, HS's office has been contacted that there are indeed decent election coffee shops in the capital region. Even the traditional ones, where a powerful coffee station is built on the side of the polling place.

One of these is located in Haaga, Helsinki, at the polling station of Stadi vocational college on Sunday. The election coffee shop is run by the Bear-Kitsjo gang.

The job at the pop-up cafe is huge. A committee made up of parents set up a bakery for the cafe, where 1,000 Karelian pies were already baked a week ago.

“On Sunday, the kitchen will bake another 1,000 donuts and 1,000 ear sticks”, U11 team leader Petri Kähkönen tells.

The temporary bakery was established in the large-scale kitchen of one of the older employers.

It is a pity for Kähkösen that the election coffee tradition at the polling stations, as well as other activities together, has decreased.

“With this, we are reviving a good tradition. The election coffees celebrate an important event.”

From the cafe the income received is important for the team. With them, the hobby expenses of the team's 38 children can be kept reasonable.

“With active fundraising, we reduce the burden on families and offer equal hobby opportunities for everyone. We can't expect everyone to be able to afford to pay a couple of hundred euros a month for their child's hobby,” says Kähkönen.

In addition to the team's expenses, funds are also collected for the spring tournament trip to Nice, France.

In 2023, the team held a pop-up cafe on the edge of the Käpylä artificial ice rink. Then the name of the team was U10. Pictured is Minna Tuum, the aunt of a player on the team.

In the team has, according to Kähkönen, exceptionally active parents and a very good spirit. The team leader is himself a volunteer lad.

Kähkönen understands that active participation is not always possible for everyone. In this case, you can replace your missing labor contribution with a support fee.

The team has previously held a pop-up cafe at the Käpylä artificial ice rink. In addition, fundraising has included, for example, cleaning, talcum powder, and selling candies, detergents, toilet paper, and other products.

“In addition to fundraising, the activity increases the team's sense of community,” says Kähkönen.

Permission for the election cafe was received from the central election board and the educational institution. Most of the raw materials and other products for sale were received as donations from companies.

The team's 10–11-year-old boys, or kittens, are also present in the cafe.

“The day is divided into two- to three-hour work shifts. The cafe opens at 9 in the morning and closes at 8 p.m. The kittens are with their parents as ushers and cafe assistants.”

On Sunday, the frozen Karelian pies are heated and buttered, and fresh egg butter is made for them. And we make decent coffee. Up to 2,000 voters are expected to attend. The cafe's prices are going to be kept low.

“It's a bit exciting, but I think we'll be able to sell everything on voting day”

Bear-Cats is a hockey club from western Helsinki founded in 1938, whose home rink is the Kaarela ice hall from western Helsinki.

“The oldest breeding club in the stadium”, says team leader Kähkönen. This seems to be true at least for hockey.