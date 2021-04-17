Sharjah (WAM)

Dr. Muhadithha Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, chaired the first virtual meeting of the Private Schools Board of Directors “the second session”, in the presence of Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Authority, Abdullah Al Marzouki, Director of the Educational Operations Department, Ziad Shatt, Director of the Continuous Improvement Department at the Authority, and 15 directors And a director with competence and experience who were elected to represent the Board. During the meeting, five members of the Executive Committee of the Council were elected, including the Chairman of the Council, the Vice President and the Secretary of the Council. Each school principal was given the opportunity to nominate himself, and the election process took place in a sequential manner, as Dr. Raed Abdullah, Director of the American School of Tarim, was elected as president. For the council, Samar Murad, director of the International School of Creative Science, as vice-chair, and Teresa Farman, principal of GEMS Millennium School, as secretary of the council. The doctor raised a greeting of thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support of the educational system, appreciating the role of the previous council that worked under unprecedented conditions globally imposed by the repercussions of the Corona pandemic. She said that the educational environment in the Emirate of Sharjah has gone through many experiences that have contributed to the achievement of many gains, as the experience of the Council of Private Schools Directors is one of the pioneering experiences aimed at strengthening the educational system, especially in light of the current circumstances by switching to a distance education system, hybrid education and what comes with it. This process is one of the huge challenges imposed by the repercussions of the pandemic, which confirms the importance of teamwork to continue achieving success and overcoming challenges through proactive solutions and systematic plans. Ali Al Hosani stressed that the election of members of the Council and its Executive Committee translates the vital and effective interaction between educational institutions with their administrative and teaching bodies and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and creates conditions for facing challenges.