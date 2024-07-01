Chihuahua.- The mayors elected in the last elections will govern with the support of an average of 28% of the population, and in 45% of cases even less, according to an analysis carried out by this publishing house.

The ten municipalities whose elected mayors will govern with the least support are: Ascensión, where the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition won, with the vote of 3,431, when the population registered in the last population census of the Inegi, corresponding to 2020 , is 26 thousand 093 people; Those votes barely represent 13.15% of the total population.

There are also Nuevo Casas Grandes, where the Pt-morena won, with 13.56% of the total support of the population; Ocampo, with PAN-PRIPRD, with 13.83%; Madera, where Morena obtained 3,756 votes out of a total population of 25,144, just 14.94%; Guadalupe y Calvo, Pt-morena, with 15.44%; Jiménez, with Ptmorena, with 16%.

Valle de Zaragoza, where the Pueblo party won, will have only 16.17% of the total population as support; Janos, with PANPRI-PRD, will have 16.90%; Guazapares, where Morena won, the support is barely 16.91%, and finally Aquiles Serdán, with PAN-PRIPRD, with 16.97%.

On the other hand, among the municipalities with the greatest support are: Manuel Benavides, where the Citizen Movement obtained 627, which represents 53.23% of the total population, calculated according to Inegi at 1,178 people.

In Coyame del Sotol, the PRD obtained 664, which represents 53.98% of the total population of 1,230 people; In Rosario the PAN-PRI-PRD obtained 1,124 votes, 54% of the total population of 2,079 people; In El Tule, Morena achieved 974 votes, 67% of the total population calculated at 1,448 people.

In Huejotitán, Morena obtained 815 of a total population, according to Inegi, of 824 people, which represents 98.91%; in that place the nominal list for this election exceeds the population almost by double, reaching 1,558.

In the case of the largest cities, such as Juárez and Chihuahua, the mayors obtained 23 and 26% of the votes compared to the population of each of these municipalities; in the first of these, the PT-Morena obtained 354,422 votes, in a total population of 1,512,450 inhabitants; while in Chihuahua, the PAN-PRI-PRD obtained 248,339 votes, in a municipal population of 937,674 people.