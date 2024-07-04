The first thing to understand is that More than 90 percent of Mexicans No They know nothing –and less they understand–, it What does the reform of the judiciary mean?.

They don’t know, for example, that it is a reform that opens the door to factional abuse of the law; which will allow the existence of judges by orderimposed or purchased not only by those who propose them to the position, but by those who buy the votes that will give them victory.

And they do not know that, in the end, there will be no brake to prevent the organized crime and the drug trafficking bring their own judges to the judiciarywhich will give way to the pernicious “narco-judges”.

And it is that, for its legal implicationsfor its social complicities and, above all, for the human rights violationssuch reforms are a danger not only for all citizens not only for everyone, but for the entire country and, in particular, for those defenseless mexicanson foot, that They do not have the resources to pay for a defense.

It is even clear that the reform of the judiciary not only looking for a personal revenge against President of the Supreme Court, Minister Norma Piñabut will become the most Powerful instrument in the hands of Lopez Obrador to take to the ultimate consequences his revenge against the middle classesthe critics, businessmen, opponents and, in particular, against the private property.

Yes, basically, with the reform of the Judicial Branch The tyrant of the palace which seeks is to create the conditions to keep his greatest skills alive: blackmailthe extortion and the revenge.

That is to say, with judges who are bought and ordered, Morena governments will be able to strip the powerful of their properties; they can deprive the opposition of their freedoms and, in general, they can take away from the citizens that precious concept called private property.

In short, judicial reform is nothing more than the legalization of a criminal banner – and the establishment of laws to suit it – to put an end to basic democratic rights such as private property.

If today, without reform to the Judicial Branch, López was able to imprison not only Rosario Robles, but also renowned businessmen who dared to challenge him.

Yes, without reforming the judiciary, Obrador has persecuted his critics; he forced media companies not to hire critics like Ricardo Alemán, among many others.

Yes, without reform, AMLO has persecuted judges and ministers of the Court, whom he even intends to remove and even impeach.

Yes, without reform, criminal gangs today enjoy total impunity.

Yes, without reform, 78 journalists have been murdered during Obrador’s six-year term and none of them have been solved.

Now imagine, for a moment, that the reform of the Judicial Branch was already in force and that the presidential power decided to launch one more of its insane purges against critics and opponents.

Imagine for a moment the magnitude of the persecution that would be launched from the Palace against Ricardo Salinas Pliego, against Latinus and its journalists, against opponents and critics in general.

Imagine for a moment the number of violent crimes that would go unpunished and the number of journalists persecuted and killed without anyone caring about punishing those responsible.

Indeed, the reform of the Judicial Branch and the arrival of judges and ministers to the federal judiciary and all federative entities, will be nothing other than to shape the administration of justice to the whim of the dictator Obrador, who will undertake rabid purges against anyone who dares to dissent, question and criticize.

And the best example can be seen in Nicaragua, where Daniel Ortega, the former guerrilla who fought against the dictator Somoza, is today the new dictator who strips not only businessmen, but also critical Catholic priests, adversaries and opponents of their properties.

That is to say, once the judges, magistrates and ministers are imposed in their own way – by the president – not only will democracy be dead, but there will be no State institution capable of defending citizens from abuses of power, from the violation of human rights, from the dispossession and theft of private property.

And with the disappearance of an independent judiciary, land invasions, property dispossession, revenge from the highest levels of power and violations of human rights will proliferate.

In addition, of course, criminal gangs and the impunity they enjoy will proliferate, much more than exists today.

And so the question arises: Where are today those politicians of the old Mexican left, who fought for democracy and against authoritarianism?

Everyone knows the answer: those politicians are in Morena and have always been frauds and liars.

