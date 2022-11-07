The team of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) estimates that the commitments made during the campaign in the health area will require a budget recomposition of R$ 23 billion for 2023. The amount will be included in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC ) of the Transition or any alternative negotiated with Congress.

The calculation aims to ensure resources to achieve at least five goals: supply pharmacies of the Unified Health System (SUS), resume the Popular Pharmacy program, expand vaccination coverage, carry out collective efforts to meet the repressed demand for exams, consultations and surgeries. and also implement a digital health system, with expansion of telemedicine.

The amount of resources aims to correct the cut proposed by the Jair Bolsonaro administration (PL) in the health budget for 2023. international organizations under the allegation that it would affect the supply of medicines, actions for the prevention and control of diseases. The immunization program alone, for example, would lose R$ 5 billion.

With more than 150 million Brazilians dependent on the SUS and a Ministry of Health discredited after the covid-19 pandemic, the transition in the area will initially be aimed at offering the population the basics. “We have to secure resources to buy dipyrone to AIDS drugs, which are in short supply in SUS pharmacies across the country,” said Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), one of those responsible for preparing Lula’s program in area.

Sanitarian Gonzalo Vecina, professor at the USP School of Medicine and former director-president of Anvisa, said that the acquisition of basic medicines is an urgent demand. “Popular Pharmacy serves, for example, those with hypertension and diabetes, diseases that kill the most in Brazil today.”

Immunization

According to Costa, the new government will also prioritize campaigns for Brazil to reach the coverage targets of various immunizations again. He stated that there is concern specifically in relation to polio, whose coverage is in 65% of the target audience. In 2015, the rate was 98%.

“There are municipalities with 100% coverage of the Family Health program and low vaccination coverage. This cannot happen,” said epidemiologist Carla Domingues, who coordinated the National Immunization Program (PNI) between 2011 and 2019.

The promise to meet the demand for procedures dammed because of the pandemic was already in Lula’s government plan, but after the arrival of Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) to the campaign, it gained more prominence. Among the possibilities are the contracting of exams in the private network and the expansion of the public share of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) destined to health, today at 3.8%, to at least 5%.

In Brazil, the general rate of investment in health is not low – around 9.6% of GDP -, but the division of public and private spending is far below that of developed countries. In the United Kingdom, for example, where there is a large public system, the private share represents 2.2% of resources, while in Brazil this index is 5.9%.

For professor and researcher Ligia Bahia, from the Federal University of Rio, Lula needs to face underfunding with progressive federal policies. “More public resources must be allocated to reduce waiting times and demand positive outcomes for improved health. The role of the federal government is to lead states and municipalities to implement initiatives to enhance the SUS.”

Contest

Another plan of the new government, not yet detailed, is to resume the Mais Médicos program, to take professionals to health units on the outskirts or far from large centers. This time, however, there are no plans to bring in Cuban doctors.

For Margareth Dalcolmo, a researcher at Fiocruz and a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the ideal would be to hold, right at the beginning of the term, an emergency public contest. “A contest that offers good salaries, housing allowances and a career plan to retain doctors, with contractual issues that condition this plan on their staying in these places for a predetermined period,” she said.

Addressing the increase in Brazilians with mental disorders should also be a priority. There is the expectation of creating the National Department of Mental Health, which would strengthen public policies aimed at the area. The action was one of the conditions imposed by deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) to abandon the presidential candidacy and support Lula.

“I presented this demand to Lula, Gleisi (Hoffmann) and (Aloizio) Mercadante and they accepted it immediately, they did not put any obstacles in the way,” Janones said.

He argues that the creation of the secretariat is accompanied by the strengthening of Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) and the expansion of the list of drugs for psychiatric disorders offered in the SUS. “There are few options and those that are not in the SUS are expensive. The majority of the population does not always have access to the best treatments. That needs to change,” he said.

Lula’s team will still need to find resources for other demands in the area, such as the implementation of the national nursing floor approved by Congress, but suspended by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

During the campaign, PT defended the floor and was willing to negotiate with states and municipalities, which allege financial difficulties to comply with the law. According to a study by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), the estimated fiscal impact is R$ 10.5 billion per year.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.