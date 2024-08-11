Ciudad Juarez.- The elected federal deputy, Alejandro Pérez Cuellar continues on his mission to sow 30 thousand trees of different species, in parks and coexistence areas of Ciudad Juárez.

This weekend he attended to the request of residents of the subdivision Morelos II, where he worked together with staff from the Parks and Gardens Department of the Municipal Government to improve the conditions of the park in that neighborhood.

The department was in charge of cleaning, pruning and painting the children’s games, while Pérez Cuellar and a work team carried out the reforestation of 30 trees for that public space.