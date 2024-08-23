Mexico City.- Elected legislators disagreed with the opinion expressed by the United States ambassador, Ken Salazar, on the reform of the Judicial Branch, since while those from Morena asked him to better analyze the initiative, those from the opposition considered that he should be heard and strive for a good relationship between both countries.

The elected deputy, Arturo Ávila, invited the American official to study the reform “with more caution”, after he warned yesterday that it puts Mexican democracy at risk.

In an interview, when he went to process his credentials as a member of the next Legislature, he considered that there are statements regarding the modifications to the Judicial Branch that are based on economic interests and that do not go with the essence of the modification. Ávila, who is emerging as the spokesman for the bench, said that although he respects the American diplomat, “what worries him is not a cause for concern.”

“In the case of the US ambassador, whom we greatly respect, we should clearly invite him to study the judicial reform ruling more carefully,” he said.

Yesterday, Salazar stated that the judicial reform promoted by the so-called Fourth Transformation puts democracy in Mexico at risk and threatens the integration between the United States, Mexico and Canada under the rules of the T-MEC. The elected legislator rejected that the questions from foreign governments, members of the Judiciary and the opposition will stop the discussion of the reform, which, he said, is a mandate from the 36 million people who voted for the movement of which he is a part. He also denied that it is a bad sign to start the new Legislature with this dispute with the United States. “No (it is a bad sign), it gives me the impression that they also have to be very responsible for the positions. We have to study very clearly, I repeat, what the judicial reform contains,” he indicated. The PAN member Héctor Saúl Téllez said that our commercial partners have all the legitimacy to give an opinion regarding the decisions that are being made in the country in constitutional matters. He recalled that the international and commercial treaties that Mexico has with its North American partners mandate that there must be autonomy and impartiality in the decisions of judges, and that is why the judicial reform breaks with that commitment. “A very dangerous storm is beginning to form in terms of the destruction of democracy, the destruction of institutions. I think it would be healthy for the president-elect to value what is happening. Our commercial partners have already given a message and today we are going to make a decision that will have to be obeyed and assumed by the next president,” he said. He warned that the disappearance of autonomous organizations will also have implications for investments in the country and, as an example, he pointed out that since June 2, the peso has depreciated by around 15 percent. “These decisions create uncertainty in investments and, obviously, Mexico is not going to be attractive because of this type of decisions that are being made,” he said. Federico Döring, a legislator elected by the PAN, considered that the ambassador put his finger on the sore spot and an example of this is that after his statement, Senator Ricardo Monreal said that they plan to make adjustments to the judicial reform. “No foreign government would want to invest in Mexico if they are not sure of the courts, all contracts in terms of services have clauses that say that conflicts will be settled in Mexican courts, if you do not trust Mexican justice, you will stop investing in this country, it is as easy as that,” he said. The PAN member affirmed that if a solution is not found to everything that the judicial reform has generated, the issue will be a reason for the campaign of the candidates for the Presidency of the United States. He maintained that it is not convenient for the next president, Claudia Sheinbaum, to start with a diplomatic and economic crisis with the United States. “It is not convenient for Mexico that the main political offer of Kamala and Trump is how to protect American investment in a country that has no legal certainty.” PRI coordinator Rubén Moreira considered that the ambassador’s statements are related to the trade agreements that his country has with Mexico. “Countries try to defend their interests, we defend ours and they defend theirs, but when there is a trade pact, obviously, in some way, they try to have an opinion, if they feel that their interests are harmed,” he said. The legislator refused to comment on the president’s statements, in the sense that Salazar’s statements were imprudent, but reiterated that the majority should let the new government begin, because the new president will be responsible for “all the mess that Morena is making right now.”