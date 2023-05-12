elect the ministers by popular vote will not destroy the judicial system, but it is an expensive and false solution to the complex problems of the justice system. Voting is not a magic remedy for every disease. After President López Obrador proposed the election of justices of the Supreme Court, as in the Constitution of 1857, we have seen a cascade of opinions from its acolytes to defend the same position. The Morenista governors affirmed in a statement: “We support the president’s constitutional reform proposal to the Judiciary, to establish that the ministers are elected by the people through popular vote as it was in the Juarista era, to guarantee that the Court is a true representation of the people. The head of government Claudia Sheinbaum and the president of the Senate, Alejandro Armenta, have also repeated the position of their boss.

It is true that the Constitution of 1857 provided for the election of the then magistrates, but in an indirect vote, in which those who elected were actually the members of the district boards. It is the same system that we have today, only that those who vote are the senators at the proposal of the president. Emilio Rabasa, the Chiapas liberal lawyer, wrote in 1912: “The popular election is not to make good appointments, but to bring to the public powers officials who represent the will of the majority, and the magistrates cannot, without prostituting justice, not be representatives of anyone, nor express or follow the will of others or their own”. Daniel Cosío Villegas adhered to this opinion and wrote: “The popular election is a very bad system to designate the magistrates of the Court.”

The only country with a national system to elect judges and magistrates is Bolivia, since the 2009 Constitution; but, although the voting is direct, the candidates are selected by the Legislative Assembly by majority of two thirds. In the United States there are elections for judges in several states, very expensive, by the way, but not in all. The campaigns have politicized the processes; some candidates promise popular rulings instead of impartially applying the law. The costs of their campaigns, on the other hand, must be covered with donations from companies and individuals, which creates conflicts of interest. US federal judges are appointed by the president, though ratified by the Senate. In Switzerland, the cantonal judges are elected by the citizens, but the federal ones, by Parliament.

Just on December 15, 2022, the then president of the Court, Arturo Zaldivar, thanked López Obrador for his support in the “great judicial reform.” He said: “In 2019 I promised to change the Federal Judiciary”; we had “an elitist justice”, stained by corruption and nepotism, but thanks to the reform “we delivered a renewed, upright, modern, professional and humane judiciary”. AMLO He applauded Zaldívar’s words standing up, but his confidence quickly vanished: today he describes the same Court as corrupt and rotten.

If Zaldívar’s “great judicial reform” failed to clean up the system, much less will a direct election in which candidates campaign and promise popular rulings. To cure the ills of the judiciary, we need realistic solutions from those who know it well. Having more campaigns will not help anything.

“What was plan B, essentially? Lower the salaries of INE directors, who earn more than the president. If the ministers did not cancel the plan, how were they who also earn more? this he said AMLO yesterday. The deputies were not the only ones who did not read the bills for communication laws and administrative responsibilities that the Court invalidated on May 8.

