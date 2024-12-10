This Wednesday, December 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Four Seasons hotel in Madrid, the XI Industrial Forum-Megatrends: ‘Industry and Competitiveness’organized by elEconomista.es with the support of Atos, AWS, BP, CaixaBank, Cisco, EY, Globant, Huawei, Moeve, Novartis, Oesia, Renfe, Siemens and Telefónica. The event will be attended by the former Italian Prime Minister and president of the Institut Jacques Delors, Enrico Letta.

Likewise, the day will have three expert tables with great experts and references from the country’s industrial sector. The first, ‘Towards a competitive industry’, will be moderated by the deputy director of elEconomista.esRubén Esteller, who will enter into a dialogue with Francisco José Riberasexecutive president of Gestamp; Antonio Huertaspresident of Mapfre; Olvido Moraledapresident of BP in Spain; Fernando Silvapresident and CEO of Siemens Spain and Jose D. BogasCEO of Endesa.

The second panel, titled ‘The disruption of AI and the potential of cloud in companies’, will be moderated by Antonio Lorenzo, director of elEconomista Digital & AI and will be attended by Carmen González Gensvice president of Huawei Spain; Meinrad SpengerCEO of MasOrange; Suzana CuricCEO of Amazon Web Services Iberia; Carlos von PrabuckiCEO of Atos Iberia; Alvaro Romeromanaging director of Globant; Albert FarréDirector of Digital and Innovation at Novartis in Spain; Ismael ClementeCEO of Merlin Properties; Paloma Baena¸ Director of Global Strategy of Grupo Renfe; Jesus AlmazorCOO of Telefónica Tech for Spain and America; David VillasecaCDO of Moeve.

The last table is titled ‘Strategic autonomy: The priority of defense’. Andreu VilamitjanaCEO of Cisco Systems Spain and Portugal; Jesus B. SerranoCEO of GMV; Miguel Ángel García PrimoCEO of Hisdesat; Jesus Sanchez BargosCEO of Thales and Hector RoldanGeneral Director of Grupo Oesía, will be in charge of closing the event.