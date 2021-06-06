The burning of voting booths in three municipalities in Oaxaca has led to the cancellation of the elections in Santa María Xadani. The local authorities are investigating the events while clarifying what happened in other parts of the state where some citizens have burned voting points and theft of ballots have been registered. “We are going to continue working so that peace prevails,” said Governor Alejandro Murat. In three of the 123 municipalities of Chiapas the installation of the ballot boxes has been discontinued due to the low security situation. Despite these scenes of violence, the latest information from the National Electoral Institute (INE) has ensured that 99.8% of the 162,570 polls had been installed and that only 20 of them had been abandoned.

Almost 95 million voters are called to the polls. At stake, 15 governorships, the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies and a total of more than 20,000 positions public. The vote will measure the forces of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his party, Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), which has dominated the political arena without difficulty since 2018 while assisting in the dismantling of the opposition and traditional forces, the PRI and bread. It will do so in a country convulsed by violence. Mexico is bleeding between shootings, kidnappings and murders that have marked the electoral campaign. Follow here the latest live news, the most important updates on EL PAÍS coverage and everything you need to know before voting this Sunday, June 6.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country