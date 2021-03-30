The Mexican actor Eleazar Gomez He reappeared on his Instagram account after being sentenced to three years of probation during the trial brought by the Peruvian model Stephanie Valenzuela, in 2020.

The artist who worked at Televisa affirms that, during the time he was in prison, he has reflected on the acts he committed. He publicly apologized to the women who “have been offended” by his actions.

“Now that I am in freedom and with more tranquility in my life. I want to start by offering a public apology to women who have felt offended or attacked in any way by my behavior, “he said.

In a fragment of his statement, he specifically referred to his ex-partner and former reality girl Stephanie Valenzuela. “I offer you a sincere apology from the bottom of my heart, for the bad time I put you through,” he mentioned.

According to Eleazar Gomez, he is sorry for what he will take psychological therapy, work that is included in his sentence imposed by the justice of Mexico.

“Today after having spent 5 very difficult months in my life, I can assure you that in addition to regret and pain; I grew up, learned and reconsidered. Now I am in the process of starting to take my therapies and become a better person ”, ends the statement from Eleazar Gómez.

