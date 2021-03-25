Eleazar Gomez, who on November 5 was denounced for attempted femicide against Stephanie Valenzuela, accepted to have attacked the Peruvian model and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The national singer, who lives in Mexico with the aim of promoting her artistic career in that country, attended the court on March 25 to find out the status of her complaint.

In a meeting with the press, Stephanie Valenzuela pointed out that her ex-partner, the actor Eleazar Gomez, accepted to have physically abused her and requested the abbreviated procedure.

“Today is an important day because in honor of the truth Eleazar (Gómez) has finally acknowledged his guilt in front of me and the judge. As a result of that, he has obtained his probation for three years, he is also going to have to undergo psychological treatment and he will have to comply with all the conditions that the judge has imposed. This is an issue that the judge has decided and I have to abide by, “said the artist after being approached by the Mexican press.

“It is important because starting today no one is going to question what I denounced. With this I can have my life calm. Next week he will give a press conference himself and explain things, ”added Stephanie Valenzuela.

According to the Judicial Branch of Mexico City, the Abbreviated procedure means that, if a defendant accepts that he committed a crime and repairs the damage to the victim, he is sentenced and receives a penalty agreed upon with the Public Ministry, submitted to the consideration of the judge handling the case.

