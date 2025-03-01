ELE IMPACT IN THE EU of the United States Bicéfala Presidency

There is no evil that does not come, pray a well -known Spanish saying. It comes as a ring to the finger to calibrate the impact of the anomalous presidential bicephaly in the United States, both in regards to the reinforcement of the sanitary cord in front of the extreme right and the strengthening of the autonomy of the European Union in all the lands: military, economic, geopolitics, etc. More health cordon to the extreme right and more strategic autonomy for the European Union.

After the result of the federal elections in Germany, Friedrich Merz’s reaction has not been able to be more unequivocal. On the same electoral night he rejected, in the “Round of the Elephants”, any type of collaboration with Alternative for Germany and the next day on television said he had never thought that he would say what he was going to say below: that the United States had ceased to be a reliable ally and that the European Union had no other alternative than to affirm its own autonomy.