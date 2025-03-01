Saturday, March 1, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

ELE IMPACT IN THE EU of the United States Bicéfala Presidency

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2025
in Business
0
ELE IMPACT IN THE EU of the United States Bicéfala Presidency
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There is no evil that does not come, pray a well -known Spanish saying. It comes as a ring to the finger to calibrate the impact of the anomalous presidential bicephaly in the United States, both in regards to the reinforcement of the sanitary cord in front of the extreme right and the strengthening of the autonomy of the European Union in all the lands: military, economic, geopolitics, etc. More health cordon to the extreme right and more strategic autonomy for the European Union.

After the result of the federal elections in Germany, Friedrich Merz’s reaction has not been able to be more unequivocal. On the same electoral night he rejected, in the “Round of the Elephants”, any type of collaboration with Alternative for Germany and the next day on television said he had never thought that he would say what he was going to say below: that the United States had ceased to be a reliable ally and that the European Union had no other alternative than to affirm its own autonomy.

The Videoblog of Constitutional Analysis of Esperanza Gómez and Javier Pérez Royo.

#ELE #IMPACT #United #States #Bicéfala #Presidency

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Few people recognize it but Gene Hackman made one of the best performances of his life in this movie

Few people recognize it but Gene Hackman made one of the best performances of his life in this movie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result