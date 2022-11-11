By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Eldorado announced on Friday that it had a 208.5% jump in third-quarter profit over a year earlier, to 1.09 billion reais, with increased pulp volumes and prices, in addition to exchange effect and lower debt costs.

The company’s pulp production totaled 476,000 tonnes in the period, up 14.4% year-on-year, while sales grew 18.1% to 482,000 tonnes.

The company also benefited from the 28% higher average price of the commodity, which made its net revenue evolve 45.3%, to 2.32 billion reais.

As a result, it was able to partially offset a 61.4% rise in cash costs, to 933 reais per ton, mainly due to lower energy revenue, greater use of third-party wood, higher wood transport costs and higher prices. of inputs.

Suzano, the largest company in the sector in the country, announced at the end of October an annual increase of 21% in the cash cost of pulp in the third quarter, to 894 reais per ton. Rival Klabin found an increase of 51% in the cost of production of the commodity in the period, at 1,416 reais a ton.

“In addition to sustaining the high demand for tissue and specialty papers, there were delays in the start-up of plant operations that would increase pulp production. As a result, a picture of demand expansion was configured amidst supply restrictions, raising prices”, said Eldorado in its balance sheet.

Eldorado’s operating result measured by adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) advanced 33% to 1.43 billion reais. The Ebitda margin of 61.5% corresponded to a drop of 1.4 percentage points.

But the last line of the result benefited from the 27% drop in financial expenses, to 78 million reais, reflecting the reduction in indebtedness. In addition, the exchange rate variation had a 76.9% lower pressure than a year earlier.

Eldorado ended September with financial leverage measured by the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.84 times in reais, against 1.74 times a year earlier.