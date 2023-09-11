Faissal Taghi, the eldest son of Ridouan Taghi, was reportedly arrested in Dubai a few weeks ago. Report that Het Parool and The Telegraph Monday based on our own sources. Cracked messages from the encrypted messaging app Sky ECC allegedly show that 22-year-old Taghi was a member of a criminal organization.

According to the newspapers, Taghi was arrested at the request of the Dutch government, although the National Public Prosecution Service wants the opposite The Telegraph not confirm. The police and the Public Prosecution Service have been trying to track him down for some time because he would play an important role in continuing his father’s criminal organization. Ridouan Taghi was arrested in Dubai in 2019 on suspicion of involvement in a large number of liquidations and attempted murders.

After his arrest, Ridouan Taghi was extradited to the Netherlands. It remains to be seen whether this will also happen to his son. The Senate approved it in July a treaty with the United Arab Emirates, which should make extradition between the countries in the field of organized crime easier and also improve cooperation between the authorities. Faissal’s arrest followed shortly afterwards, but a judge in the Arab country did not consider the suspicions serious enough to extradite him, writes Het Parool.