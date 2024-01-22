Augusto Polo Campos Linareseldest son of the late Peruvian composer, appeared on national television to deny the former congresswoman Susy Diaz already Flower Pole. A few days ago, the ex-vedette assured that her daughter was not involved in the confrontation over her father's inheritance. However, Augusto Polo Jr. made a revelation that would make the popular 'Florcita' look bad. In this note, we tell you what happened.

What did Susy Díaz say about her daughter 'Florcita' after controversy over the inheritance of Augusto Polo Campos?

Some days ago, Susy Diaz He joined Lady Guillén's program and spoke out about the series of accusations made by the eldest son of Augusto Polo Campos Linares against his brothers.

Let us remember that Linares Fields He asked his siblings Flor Polo, Selena Polo, Marco Polo and Cristovals Polo not to hide the information about their father's inheritance from him. Along these lines, he pointed out that they are not transparent when asked about the destination of the money that enters the company Contigo Perú SA C, which his father founded.

In this regard, Susy Díaz pointed out that 'Florcita' asked her to defend her because she did not want to “be involved in bickering.” Likewise, she assured that Augusto Polo Campos' wish was for his daughter to be executor; That is, that he is in charge of managing his assets and enforcing his last will.

However, this did not happen because 'Florcita' was removed from this position.

What did the eldest son of Augusto Polo Campos say about Susy Díaz and 'Florcita'?

Augusto Polo Campos Linares, eldest son of the remembered composer, denied what was mentioned by Susy Díaz, who pointed out that her daughter Flor Polo no longer belonged to the company Contigo Perú SAC because they had removed her from her position.

To prove your argument, Augusto Polo Jr. He showed a series of documents in which it is seen that his sister 'Florcita' is still signing as part of the business founded by his father.

“I know she has been the marketing director at one point and still has a position,” assured Linares Fields in a recent interview for 'Día D', broadcast on January 21.

