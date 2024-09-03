The legal battle over child support between the ex-wife of a food industry businessman and her own daughter did not have a favorable outcome.

The woman, 68 years old, She was evicted from a luxury duplex in Golden Green, an exclusive condominium located in Barra da Tijucain the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The property, which was registered in the name of the couple’s daughter, was sold by the latter for a value of R$ 5.5 million.

Judith Cândida Almeida, 68, was forced to leave the more than 470-square-meter duplex in Golden Green, a luxury condominium in one of the most sought-after areas of Barra da Tijuca.

The expulsion, which took place last week, It happened after one of Judith’s daughters sold the property for R$ 5.5 million (3,713,250,000 Colombian pesos), according to the columnist Ancelmo Gois, from ‘O GLOBO’. According to Judith, the transaction was carried out without her knowledge.

“If she had come up to talk, saying ‘Mom, I’m going to sell the apartment because this and that is happening, I’ve run out of money’, something like that, I could have made up an excuse and said ‘I’m going to give you at least half so you can buy a property’, but it wasn’t fair,” said Judith Almeida in an interview with ‘SBT’.

Judith was married to a food industry businessman with whom she had two daughters. After the separation, a conflict arose over the payment of alimony.

During the execution of the eviction order, according to Ancelmo Gois, Judith’s belongings were moved from Golden Green to a public storage facilitywith the costs of the move covered by the new owner of the property. Judith’s belongings filled four trucks.

“The buyer of the property went to court and over the last two years we have tried, always in dialogue with the occupant, to reach an agreement, but unfortunately we had to resort to this measure of forced eviction,” declared Ary Alves Júnior, lawyer for the buyers, to ‘SBT’.

Speaking to the television network, lawyer Vanda Mesquita, representing Judith Almeida, He stated that his client was not informed about the sale of the property:

“In the records of the takeover there is no notification that informed the mother, there is no document that indicated that she was aware of the sale of the property, nor that gave her a deadline to vacate it. Knowing that she was going to be evicted, that she was going to receive a visit from a judicial official, there was not even a minimum of sensitivity, of humanity,” said Vanda Mesquita, Judith’s lawyer.

The former resident's belongings were moved to a public storage facility, with transportation costs covered by the new owner of the property, and filled four trucks.

