Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

A woman was found dead on a dirt road in the Burgenland district. Apparently she was attacked by bees. The police are investigating.

Hohenmölsen – A hunting tenant found a dead person on a dirt road south of Hohenmölsen (Saxony-Anhalt) on Saturday morning (May 13). That reports the German press agency (dpa). According to the police, the woman, who was still unknown at the time, was between 60 and 70 years old and was possibly attacked and stung by numerous bees while picking flowers.

Since the emergency services were immediately attacked by the insects, the recovery of the corpse was noisy dpa “extremely difficult”. Only a beekeeper was able to calm the bees down again. Investigations into the exact cause of death are ongoing. “An ambulance was on site. The presumed cause of death was initially given as bee venom as a result of multiple stings,” said a police spokesman.

Woman dies while picking flowers – apparently she was attacked by bees. (Iconic image) © Sebastian Gollnow/ dpa

After the death of an elderly woman in Germany: the cause of death has not yet been clarified – bee stings are suspected

Bees are considered peaceful insects and usually only sting when they feel threatened or want to defend their swarm of bees. Like the knowledge portal bees-health.com writes, in most cases a bee sting is “only” very painful and can become dangerous under certain conditions.

An autopsy would have to clarify whether the now well-known woman suffered from an allergy to bee venom or had a heart attack. According to the police, it is not yet clear whether there will be one. What is certain, however, is that the owner of the bees has fulfilled the requirements of the authorities for his hives, like the Burgenland district MDR Saxony-Anhalt announced on Monday (May 15). “He has provided the necessary health certificate for his bees and the locations for the bees,” said a spokeswoman.

Deadly bee attack on senior citizen in Germany: bee expert gives possible explanation

Bee expert Professor Dr. To explain Robert Paxton from Saxony-Anhalt as follows: “The animals could, for example, have been startled and disturbed earlier in the day. A loss of the queen bee could also have disturbed the colony. The smell of hairspray, perfume or aftershave can also put bees on the alert. They mistake substances in these products for the bee’s own alarm pheromone and then switch to defensive mode,” says Paxton.

How MDR Saxony-Anhalt further reported, according to Frank Steyer, chairman of the Magdeburg beekeepers’ association, the cause of the attack could be the location of the beehives.

Fatal bee attack on senior citizen in the middle of Germany: “Around 250 deadly stings”

According to Meyer, who was able to view the images from the scene, the beehives were set up in a rapeseed field directly on a dirt road. “Awkwardly on the side separated from the rapeseed field. In order to get to the rapeseed, the bees had to cross the path, ”said Steyer to the MDR Saxony-Anhalt “If someone goes that way, it’s not so nice.”

According to Steyer, bees attack people when they come near the entry holes of the hives. So it could possibly have happened to the 66-year-old. “Around 250 stings are fatal in healthy people,” explains the chairman of the Magdeburg beekeepers’ association. “In allergy sufferers, on the other hand, a sting can lead to death.”

Climate change is causing extreme weather in Munich and the region – a beekeeper explains what it is doing to the bees. A spectacular natural phenomenon happened in Ebern only recently: around 30,000 bees flew through the city center and triggered a police operation. (Vivian Werg)