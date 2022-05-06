If it weren’t for the kitty, rescuers would never have found her

Who said that cats do not become attached to the owners, but only to the house? The story we tell you today will make you think again if you still believe in this urban legend. One protagonist elderly woman who is saved thanks to her cat. After having an accident, the feline helped rescuers to find the place where he was.

Piran is a sweet black kitten who lives with his owner, an 83-year-old woman, in one rural area of ​​Cornwall, England. The woman, one day, seemed to disappear into thin air. Neighbors started looking for her in the nearby countryside, but they couldn’t find her.

At one point, rescuers came across the woman’s cat. He seemed agitated and meowed constantly, very loudly. He seemed to want to accompany those people through a gate that he opens onto a cornfield. Because the kitty knew his human mom was there.

The cat is very attached to her. She was going back and forth to the gate and meowing, so I decided to go look in the cornfield.

This is the story of Tamar Longmuir, which helped with the research. The harvest was very high, the path bumpy. Rescuers began to skirt the area, calling the elderly woman, who had fallen into a very steep drop, past the barbed wire, stopping in a stream.

Elderly woman saves thanks to the cat, who never left her alone

The woman was badly injured. After raising the alarm, the rescue teams reached the old lady, but it took two hours to recover her. Rescuers immediately took her by helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

According to local police reports, if it weren’t for the cat, no one would have found her. While now he is slowly recovering.