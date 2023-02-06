Genoa – The police coordinated by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Juvenile Court have arrested, in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison, two unaccompanied foreign minors, held jointly responsible for a robbery that took place in the Foce area a few days before last Christmas.

One of the two minors was also joined by another restrictive measureresulting from a theft committed in mid-December.

According to what was reconstructed by the agents, on 22 December last year, the two, after following an elderly woman into the condominium entrance hall, attacked and immobilized her, snatching her purse, containing a few euros and other personal effects, and then fled. The agents of the “widespread crime” section of the Flying Squad, through careful investigations, they reconstructed the movements of the criminals, before and after the crime, identifying them and reporting them to the judicial authorities. The investigative activity also made it possible to ascertain that one of the two minors, a few days before the robbery, had also been responsible for a robbery in the Sampierdarena district.

The two measures have joined the young man at the Juvenile Penal Institute of Turin, where he was following his arrest for other crimes by the Ventimiglia Border Police. Now the other minor is also with him.