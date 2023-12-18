Genoa – The police officers intervened in Pegli after a call from an elderly woman who had just been robbed by three little girls. The ones who took her jewels and her wallet with 60 euros were sisters aged 17, 13 and 8.

After a chat with the 93-year-old woman on the street, the sisters asked to enter the house to continue talking. The old woman accepted and once inside they took away what they found. When the victim realized what had happened she called the police.

The officers found the three sisters not far away. One of the three, the 13-year-old, had a wallet while the 8-year-old had a purse with some jewels inside but not the old woman's. All have been identified and entrusted to the grandmother. Only the eldest risks being sued, but only upon complaint from the elderly woman.