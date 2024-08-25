Ciudad Juarez.- An elderly woman lost her life tonight during a fire in a house in the Los Nogales neighborhood.

The incident occurred at a house located at 3420 Plan de Ayala Street, very close to Adolfo López Mateos Avenue.

Neighbors reported the fire when they saw that fire was coming out of the house, and they tried to get the woman out, who was trapped and lost her life.

Fire department members arrived at the scene to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other houses, but they could do nothing to save the woman.

Relatives arrived, however, the identity of the victim was not revealed. It was only reported that she was 84 years old and that she apparently fell asleep with a lit cigarette, which would have started the fire.

However, a firefighter said that the cause of the fire will be determined by an expert report.