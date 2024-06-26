In Ireland, a 69-year-old woman had both legs amputated due to insect bites.

In County Cork, Ireland, an elderly woman lost both legs due to an infection caused by insect bites. About it writes CorkBeo.

69-year-old Josie Rowley was born in the UK. In the 1980s she moved to Ireland, where she raised six children. She lived in the local village of Darrus for more than 40 years. Many people came to visit her, she led an active lifestyle, and volunteered whenever possible.

In September 2023, Rowley noticed itchy insect bites on her shins. The woman was sure that the wounds would heal on their own. However, the bites became infected and painful sores began to form around them. A few months later, one of Rowley’s granddaughters took her to the hospital for a check-up. Doctors tried to stop the spread of the infection, but failed. Rowley was in pain and could not walk. Then the doctors decided to amputate the patient’s legs above the knees so that other parts of the body would not be damaged.

Rowley’s rehabilitation lasted a month and a half. When the woman was released from the hospital, she moved in with her daughter named Jen. “She gets really depressed from time to time, realizing that she can no longer do what she used to do,” described the state of Jen’s mother, who had to quit her job to care for Rowley. Jen is trying to get a special benefit while other relatives of an elderly woman are raising money to buy a car that can transport a person in a wheelchair. This is how they hope to give Rowley back some of his lost freedom.

