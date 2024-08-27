Just before being locked out, the lady had put her lunch on the stove to heat up.

An 82-year-old woman died in Castelfranco (in the province of Treviso) after she was locked out of her house and tried to get back in by climbing over the terrace, but fell.

The accident occurred yesterday, Monday 26 August, at number 1 of via San Venanzio e Fortunato in Castelfranco. The woman, an elderly widow of 82 years, she had been locked out of the house with the keys stuck inside the lock.

Just before getting locked out the lady had put lunch on the stove to heat up and, probably, it was the fear of burning everything that pushed her to try to climb over the terrace to enter through an open window. In the attempt, however, she fell backwards, hitting her head. The head trauma was fatal.